North Star Ag Expo features valuable seminars for farmers

Two days of worthwhile seminars are planned for Minnesota’s newest farm show – the North Star Ag Expo, held at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers near Medford, Minn., July 26-28.

Morning seminars have been organized and will be hosted by Linder Farm Network (LFN). Afternoon seminars feature the top-notch University of Minnesota Extension team.

“This is just another reason for people to attend the North Star Ag Expo,” said Dan Slowinski, show manager.

At no cost to attendees, LFN is offering access to top analysts on the mornings of Tuesday, July 26, and Wednesday, July 27.

Note: There are no seminars currently scheduled for Thursday, July 28.

“All speakers will be in person, except for John Baize. He will be live on video conferencing from Washington, D.C.,” said Jeff Stewart, LFN ag marketing specialist. The seminars will be held in the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers building.

Tuesday, July 26

• 9 a.m., Jim Emter, CEO of Van Ahn & Company, Inc.

Emter will be sharing his outlook for ag commodities, as well as market forces.

Founded by L.E. Van Ahn in 1987, the Alexandria, Minn.-based commodity investment specialists assist working producers with marketing. Their services include using futures and options. Van Ahn & Company also assists grain elevators, feed manufacturers, ethanol plants, and other grain end users in marketing and hedging.

• 10 a.m., AgriTalk with Chip Flory

Flory is well-known for the popular AgriTalk radio program for Farm Journal Media broadcasting. As host of the ag issues-driven talk show, Flory asks the difficult questions of his guests that farmers want answered.

• 11 a.m., Collin Peterson, former Chair of the U.S. House Ag Committee

Peterson has long been known for his “plain speak,” and belief that agriculture is the foundation of a successful economy. He served as a congressman for Minnesota’s 7th district from 1991-2020, before defeat by Republican Michelle Fischbach.

He currently is working for Combest, Sell & Associates, a firm dedicated to representing associations, coalitions, and corporations involved in agriculture, food security, and rural issues.

• 11:45 a.m., Panel discussion

LFN broadcasters will lead a lively discussion with Emter, Flory, and Peterson that will have the audience learning about what’s ahead.

• 12:30 p.m., Linder Farm Network Midday Farm Review

Enjoy participating in the live midday farm broadcast to more than two dozen affiliate stations. The LFN midday program is well-known throughout the region and is unique in its interactions with farmers at dozens of events.

Wednesday, July 27

• 9:15 a.m., Al Kluis of Kluis Commodity Advisors

Always willing to talk in an easy-to-understand and respectful manner, Kluis has introduced many people to marketing.

Kluis Commodity Advisors is a full-service broker with a combined 70 years of experience in ag hedging, helping farmers and processors with grain marketing, and developing risk management solutions.

• 10:15 a.m., John Baize presents, “World Influences on U.S. Ag and What’s Ahead.”

Coming live from Washington, D.C., Baize will conference into the North Star Ag Expo to share his views. President at John C. Baize and Associates, he currently serves as a consultant for the U.S. Soybean Export Council.

• 11:15 a.m., “California Clean Car Standards for Minnesota”

Minnesota Auto Dealers President Scott Lambert and Minnesota Service State and Convenience Store Association President Lance Klatt will be on hand to explain how Minnesota became tied to California emission standards and what it means for the future.

Vehicles that are built after Jan. 1, 2024, and delivered to Minnesota, must adhere to California’s tailpipe emission standards.

• 12:30 a.m. Linder Farm Network Midday Farm Review

Here is an opportunity to participate in the live midday farm broadcast to more than two dozen affiliate stations. The LFN midday program is entertaining, thoughtful, and filled with good information for farmers and the agricultural community.