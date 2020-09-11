2020 has been a rough year so far for farmers. COVID-19 hurt commodities, sending prices lower. However, as the calendar shifts to September and crops start coming off the fields, Ed Usset, grain marketing economist for the University of Minnesota, says prices seem to be on the mend as of late.
“The corn market bottomed out three weeks ago, with December corn getting as low as $3.20 per bushel, which put new crop bids as low as $2.70 to $2.80 in parts of southern and western Minnesota,” he said. “But we’re off of that now. December corn is trading at $3.59 (Aug. 27) and we’re almost back to the short rally we had in early July.”
The jump off the bottom of the corn market is a combination of supply and demand issues, according to Usset.
“Demand has been good on the export side and ethanol demand for corn is hanging in there, but it’s not what I would call ‘good’ right now,” he said. “Since the August WASDE (World Agriculture Supply and Demand Estimates) report, the news coming down on the supply side seems to take a little out of it, and we’re not even talking about the derecho storm in Iowa, which took 200-400 million bushels out of the equation.
“So the market is reflecting some new realities out there,” he continued. “It’s going to be a big crop, no mistake about it, but it’s not necessarily going to be as big as we thought just a few weeks ago. Demand is perking up, so here we go.”
For corn producers, Usset says now is a time to take advantage of opportunities, especially for old crop corn.
“For goodness sake, if you haven’t figured out last year’s crop yet, here’s yet another chance to do the best you can with it,” he said. “If you know you’ve got some new crop bushels that must be sold at harvest, but you don’t have storage for it, you need to take a good hard look at this. We’ve had a nice rally. It’s good to see the bounce off of those lows, so sell the rallies.”
For soybeans, Usset’s thinking is similar to that of corn, especially considering the positive crop condition reports the industry has seen across Minnesota.
“We have now 35 years of data, and on my estimates, current Minnesota crop conditions are the second best they’ve been in the last 35 years,” he said. “The only year I can find better for corn and soybeans is 2010, with maybe one other year similar to this year.”
That said, there are still some pockets of dryness across the state, which isn’t great for soybeans.
“The crop kind of peaked at the WASDE report and we’re chipping away at it,” he said. “We’ve got good demand going and here we are. We’ve got November soybean prices right now up 22 cents, just a few cents shy of $9.50 per bushel on November soybean futures. That’s better than we were prior to when COVID broke out in early March when we were trading at $9.35 or $9.40.
With the rallies, again, Usset urges producers to take advantage.
“I always get concerned that producers get too bullish and don’t sell. Let’s take advantage of rallies and get something done,” he said.
The spring wheat market has also seen a bump off the lows the commodity saw earlier in the year.
“We’re 30-35 cents off of our lows in spring wheat. I’ve unsuccessfully predicted the bottom of the wheat market 2-3 times over the last 5 years, so I’ve quite trying. But sell rallies and use this opportunity to get something on the books,” Usset concluded.