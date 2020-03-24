Minnesota provides many services to state residents who wish to conduct their business online instead of in person.
Residents can use these services whenever possible in support of the state of emergency caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Here is a list of state agencies that provide online services to the public.
Department of Human Services
Minnesotans are encouraged to use the department’s self-service portal at https://mn.gov/dhs/ .
Visit https://mn.gov/dhs/general-public/publications-forms-resources/application-forms/ to find common application forms, including online applications to apply for cash assistance, food benefits, emergency help, child care assistance, or help paying for a long-term care in a facility, such as a nursing home.
Contact numbers for the Minnesota Department of Human Services are located at: https://mn.gov/dhs/general-public/about-dhs/contact-us/contact-numbers/
Vital Records
According to the website at https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/vitalrecords/about.html, the Office of Vital Records is flooded with requests for certificates. Processing time for regular requests is over 80 days. Many county offices and service centers have stopped walk-in service because of health risks due to COVID19. Please check https://www.health.state.mn.us/people/vitalrecords/registrars.htmlwebsites for up-to-date information about how you might still obtain services.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources
Visit https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/covid-19.html to learn the MN DNR's response to COVID-19.
Visit dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/online-sales.html for online license sales or call 1-866-665-4236. Find approved license vendors at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/licenses/agents.html.
Ag producer resources
Visit mda.state.mn.us for the latest information on the Coronavirus and agriculture, as well as https://www.mda.state.mn.us/covid-19-agriculture.
Here you can find best practices for grocery store employees, food safety and pick-up services, as well as https://www.bah.state.mn.us/covid-19/ dedicated to animals and coronavirus disease 2019.
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- UMASH COVID-19 resources: umash.umn.edu/covid-19-resources
- U of MN Extension Resources for Helping your Family Plan for COVID-19: https://extension.umn.edu/news/helping-your-family-plan-covid-19-novel-coronavirus
- Minnesota Department of Agriculture: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/
- EPA COVID-19 Disinfectant List: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2
- Coping with Farm and Rural Stress: https://www.mda.state.mn.us/about/mnfarmerstress
Minnesota Department of Transportation
Visit oversize/overweight truck permits at https://www.dot.state.mn.us/cvo/oversize/index.html
For all other questions, visit dot.state.mn.us.
For many other online services not listed here, please go to mn.gov/portal.