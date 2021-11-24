Passive heat greenhouse grows veggies in winter

NEW ULM, Minn. – For many northerners, the dearth of fresh leafy greens in winter is a trial to endure.

With spring comes the thrill of placing tiny seeds in still cool soils.

Several weeks will pass before the first bite of leaf lettuce, spinach, and kale will be ready to eat. The taste when it’s finally ready is like a drink of cool water to a thirsty person.

Tim Gieseke has found one way to overcome the long wait for leafy greens.

He grows delicious leafy greens in the winter using a passive heat greenhouse system.

No added heat is needed beyond the southern sun shining through the long side of his greenhouse.

During the mild winter of 2020-21, he grew something every month in his outdoor structure. The fresh leafy greens were especially appreciated by his mother and mother-in-law.

“If it is 20 degrees outside, it will be 85 in here, while the sun is out,” Gieseke said during an interview at the greenhouse.

The sunlight might only pour into the greenhouse for a few hours in winter, but he’s added enough passive heat design concepts to keep the south side of the greenhouse above freezing.

Cold-tolerant vegetables grow year-round.

Through the rest of the year, he has tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, eggplant, Brussels sprouts and many other vegetables in abundance.

“It’s like going out to the grocery store,” he said. “I tell my wife every six weeks what we have available in the greenhouse for cooking.”

His passively-heated greenhouse relies on several concepts for success: