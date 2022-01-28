Peterson working to help farmers affected by drought

The drought has lessened across most of Minnesota, but the effects linger on for livestock producers.
A good snowpack in northwest Minnesota is expected to restore pastures and grasslands. Rainfall last fall helped southern Minnesota’s pastures and alfalfa fields, although the snowpack has been minimal there.
The state’s hay supply is at a record low, according to Minnesota Ag Stats. As of Dec. 1, 2021, Minnesota’s hay stocks were 1.46 million tons – down 35 percent from 2.24 million tons on Dec. 1, 2020. Hay needs are the greatest during the winter, which is leading to high prices and continued limited supplies.
“We’ve been doing a lot of zero interest loans for farmers that are buying feed,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson. He made this comment at the virtual annual meeting of the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association.
The Minnesota Department of Ag’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority (RFA) Board makes zero-interest loans available for drought-stricken farmers or for disaster recovery.
There is a one-year payback on the loan, he added.
“It is something that is really important that we took a step to do (this last summer),” he continued.
At the height of the 2021 drought, MDA held bi-weekly stakeholder calls to assess the situation along with farm group leaders, legislators, Minnesota’s congressional delegation, and representatives of other state and federal agencies.
“There were a lot of questions about, ‘What can we do?’ One of the things I mentioned that concerned me was specifically that we saw farmers feeding a lot more screenings,” Peterson said. “(Livestock producers) found whatever they could find to feed into their TMRs, and things like that.”
Peterson traveled around the Minnesota and had Gov. Tim Walz travel to three farms with him.
“I tried to get around and see firsthand, and it was shocking…to see some of the pastures,” he said, adding that many northern producers sold off their cattle because they didn’t have enough feed.
“It’s amazing how the pastures came back, but the fact of the matter is for a lot of our farmers – their first cutting was maybe half, and they lost their second and third cuttings of hay. They had to feed the hay they had in the summertime, and so a lot of farmers are short.”
Hay disappearance from May 1, 2021, through Dec. 1, 2021, totaled 1.27 million tons, according to Minnesota Ag Stats, compared with 1.67 million tons used for the same timeframe in 2020.
Peterson is concerned that livestock producers may use lower quality grain or screenings in feed to bulk up the rations. The practice could lead to the spread of Palmer amaranth and other noxious weeds.
Pathways that spread Palmer amaranth have included seed, commercial feed, screenings and manure.
Minnesota has 31 sites in 12 counties identified as having Palmer amaranth. The invasive weed has been irradicated at 16 sites, and the agency is still managing 15 sites.
The state is working with county personnel, crop consultants, farmers, the Conservation Corps, the Noxious Weed advisory committee, and others to eradicate Palmer amaranth. Methods for control include hand pulling, flame torching, prescribed burns and herbicides.
“As farmers look for cheaper feed, you really want to be careful that – because Palmer gets in the feed, gets in the manure, gets spread around – we don’t want to find it in the field next year,” Peterson said. “We’ve been working with our livestock groups to really emphasize that to be careful and be aware of your source.”