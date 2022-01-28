Peterson working to help farmers affected by drought

The drought has lessened across most of Minnesota, but the effects linger on for livestock producers.

A good snowpack in northwest Minnesota is expected to restore pastures and grasslands. Rainfall last fall helped southern Minnesota’s pastures and alfalfa fields, although the snowpack has been minimal there.

The state’s hay supply is at a record low, according to Minnesota Ag Stats. As of Dec. 1, 2021, Minnesota’s hay stocks were 1.46 million tons – down 35 percent from 2.24 million tons on Dec. 1, 2020. Hay needs are the greatest during the winter, which is leading to high prices and continued limited supplies.

“We’ve been doing a lot of zero interest loans for farmers that are buying feed,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson. He made this comment at the virtual annual meeting of the Minnesota Crop Improvement Association.

The Minnesota Department of Ag’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority (RFA) Board makes zero-interest loans available for drought-stricken farmers or for disaster recovery.

There is a one-year payback on the loan, he added.

“It is something that is really important that we took a step to do (this last summer),” he continued.

At the height of the 2021 drought, MDA held bi-weekly stakeholder calls to assess the situation along with farm group leaders, legislators, Minnesota’s congressional delegation, and representatives of other state and federal agencies.

“There were a lot of questions about, ‘What can we do?’ One of the things I mentioned that concerned me was specifically that we saw farmers feeding a lot more screenings,” Peterson said. “(Livestock producers) found whatever they could find to feed into their TMRs, and things like that.”