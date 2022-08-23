Plan Your Visit and Ways to Save at the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

St. Paul, Minn. – The 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Together begins Aug. 25 and runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
The Minnesota State Fair features many options to help plan your visit and offers a variety of deals and discounts.
Plan Your Visit
Hours
These last two years have provided the opportunity to evaluate the fair’s entire operation and determine how best to improve the fair experience for guests, staff, vendors and all who work to present the Great Minnesota
Get-Together. With this in mind, the fairgrounds hours have been updated.
Fairgrounds Admission: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labor Day
Fairgrounds Hours: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day
Online Ticket Sales Fair Time: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labor Day
Gate Ticket Sales Fair Time: Tickets will be sold at the gates during the Fairgrounds Admission times,
7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Labor Day
Please note that barns hours vary, and some barns will close early for the safety of guests, animals and exhibitors on select days when animals are leaving the fair and preparing for the arrival of new animals.
Visit mnstatefair.org/general-info/hours-of-operation/ for more hours information.
Getting to the Fair
Free parking with free shuttle bus service to and from the fair is available at 30 locations within a short distance of the fairgrounds. Visit mnstatefair.org/transportation/free-park-and-ride/ for a full list of Park & Ride locations.
State Fair Express Bus service is offered by Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit from several sites throughout the Twin Cities area. Visit mnstatefair.org/transportation/metro-transit/ for more information and a list of Express Bus service locations.
App-based ride services, such as Lyft and Uber, have two designated drop-off and pick-up points located on the north and south ends of the fairgrounds. During the State Fair, taxi drop-off and pick-up is located at the Loop Gate (#9), on Como Avenue on the south end of the fairgrounds. Visit mnstatefair.org/transportation/taxi-and-rideshare/ for more information.
Metro Transit regular route buses are great options for getting to the fairgrounds. Visit mnstatefair.org/transportation/metro-transit/ for more information on regular Metro Transit routes.
Three free secured bicycle parking areas are available on the fairgrounds. Visit mnstatefair.org/parking/bicycle/ for more information on biking to the State Fair.
Parking in State Fairgrounds lots is $17 (cash or credit/debit). Motorcycle parking is available for $11 in a secured lot on the south side of Como Avenue across from Gate #7. Visit mnstatefair.org/parking/vehicle/ for a map of State Fairgrounds parking lot locations. There is no guaranteed parking as space is limited and all lots are filled on a first-come basis.
Daily Schedule
Fair guests can search for the most up-to-date live music, exhibitions, competitions and more by day, location or keywords. These daily schedules can be found at mnstatefair.org/schedule/.
State Fair Finders for Food and Merchandise
The finders allow fair guests to search for new foods, any kind of merchandise, specialty beers, vendors offering special deals and more. The food finder can be found here: mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/food/ and merchandise finder is here: mnstatefair.org/fair-finder/shops/.
Minnesota State Fair App
The State Fair app is free and features the popular Fair Finder, which is a tool to search for food, merchandise and exhibits. It also includes daily schedule information. Information on the State Fair app and how to download it can be found at mnstatefair.org/general-info/mobile-app/.
Accessibility
The fair offers a variety of services for guests to make the most of their visit. Check out the Accessibility Guide at mnstatefair.org/general-info/accessibility-guide/ to learn about: electric mobility scooters, strollers, wagons and wheelchair rentals; transportation & parking; ASL interpreting, captioning and audio description services; sensory friendly visits; service animals; dining guide; ride and attraction access; bariatric seating, large-print daily schedules and maps; and more.
Ways to Save
During the fair, the regular admission price is $17 for adults (13-64); $15 for seniors (65+); and $15 for kids (5-12). Children 4 and under are always admitted free. Mighty Midway and Kidway tickets purchased at the fair are $1 per ticket, $25 per sheet of 28 tickets, and $50 per sheet of 60 tickets. Throughout the fair, Blue Ribbon Bargain Books are $5 and available at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts (while supplies last).
Special Deal Days
The State Fair kicks off with savings on Opening Day, Aug. 25. Discounted admission is $15 for adults (13-64) and $12 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) when purchased at the gate.
Monday, Aug. 29, and Thursday, Sept. 1, are Seniors Days. Seniors (65+) are admitted for $12 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Aug. 30, when active military and their families, as well as retired and veteran military and their spouses, are admitted for $12 when they purchase admission at the gate with documentation of U.S. military service.
Wednesday Aug. 31, and Labor Day, Sept. 5, are Kids Days. Kids (5-12) are admitted for $12 when tickets are purchased at the gate.
In addition, many vendors feature special day deals for all State Fair guests on Opening Day, Aug. 25; Seniors Days Aug. 29 & Sept. 1; Military Appreciation Day, Aug. 30; and Kids Days, Aug. 31 & Sept. 5. Participating vendors will display a special day deal sign and are listed in the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) available at all information booths and at mnstatefair.org. Select vendors also feature last chance deals on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
More Fun for Less at Mighty Midway & Kidway
Specials are offered every weekday on rides and games at Mighty Midway and Kidway. All-day specials run Thursday, Aug. 25; Monday, Aug. 29; Wednesday, Aug. 31; and Monday, Sept. 5. Early Bird specials are offered until 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26; Tuesday, Aug. 30; Thursday, Sept. 1; and Friday, Sept. 2. (Kidway sponsored by Kwik Trip.)
Blue Ribbon Bargain Book
The 2022 Blue Ribbon Bargain Book (sponsored by Minnesota Lottery) offers 100 coupons offering savings of at least 30 percent on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Coupons are valid all 12 days of the fair, and a preview of the bargains is available at mnstatefair.org/blue-ribbon-bargain-book/. Bargain Books are $5 and available at the State Fair ticket office, participating Cub locations and at many locations in greater Minnesota and Hudson, Wis. (while supplies last), and during the fair at State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book & State Fair Poster Carts on the fairgrounds (while supplies last). Books purchased during the fair support the Minnesota State Fair Foundation’s mission to preserve and improve fair buildings, the fairgrounds and educational programs.
Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide
Available to view and print once available at mnstatefair.org/deals-and-discounts/ or for pick up at any information booth, the Deals, Drawings & Giveaways Guide (sponsored by Minnesota Rusco) details special day deals, freebies and places to sign up for the chance to win prizes.
Free Entertainment, Exhibits and Attractions
Survival: The Exhibition, the immersive and engaging wilderness exhibit for all ages, debuts in North End Event Center and is free with fair admission. More information: mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/attraction/
Nightly fireworks spectacular (sponsored by Mazda)
Live music and entertainment lineup features more than 900 shows throughout the fairgrounds including the Cosgrove Stage (sponsored by Allina Health çAetna) where community groups perform; The Timberworks Lumberjack and All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash shows at The North Woods (sponsored by Good Health Saunas); Family-friendly entertainment at the Family Fair Stage (sponsored by Green Mill Restaurant) at Baldwin Park and more. Additional information: mnstatefair.org/free-live-music-and-shows/
The daily parade at 2 p.m. features the high school marching band competition
Dog agility demonstrations outside the Pet Pavilions
Learn more and get inspired at free exhibits like the Eco Experience (sponsored by Xcel Energy), DNR and Moo Booth
Many free things to do with young fair fans at exhibits like Alphabet Forest, Math On-A-Stick and more. Additional information: mnstatefair.org/general-info/kids-guide/
FAN Central (sponsored by Xfinity) features local sports teams and merchandise
A wide variety of horses can be seen daily throughout the fair in the Horse Barn and also competing as part of the Minnesota State Fair Horse Show, as well as two horse education exhibits (Aisle of Breeds and EquiMania!TM), free with fair admission.
Swine at the State Fair (sponsored by USDA/Protect Our Pigs) features a host of competitive events in 4-H, FFA and open class categories, along with a sow and piglets and the winner of the fair’s largest boar competition
The finest needlework, handcrafts, baking and canning that Minnesota has to offer presented in the Creative Activities Building, along with the Cambria Kitchen, home to daily demonstrations
Fruit, wine, Christmas tree, crop art, flower, vegetable, potato, bee & honey contests along with the Giant Pumpkin Contest in the Agriculture Horticulture Building (sponsored by Bremer Bank)
Shopping, specialty merchants and unique artisans are plentiful on the fairgrounds at: The Grandstand Exhibit Building (sponsored by Sleep Number), which has two levels of more than 160 vendors; Creative Activities Annex; Family Fair at Baldwin Park; International Bazaar, Home Improvement Building (sponsored by LeafFilter); Merchandise Mart and more. More information: mnstatefair.org/general-info/shopping-destinations/
The Dairy Building (sponsored by Paddle North), which is home to the famed Princess Kay butter sculptures and malts and sundaes, as well as several vendors selling outdoor gear, home improvement merchandise, wool products and more
The DIRT demonstration stage (sponsored by DISH) located in the Agriculture Horticulture Building offers free sessions from master gardeners, florists, lawn enthusiasts and other outdoor experts
Thank a Farmer Magic Show (presented by Minnesota Livestock Breeders’ Association and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation) on the Christensen Farms Stage, where children of all ages learn about the role agriculture plays in our daily lives
The Kemps Little Farm Hands agricultural education experience (sponsored by Kemps, Cub, Cargill and Minnesota Corn Growers Association)
Karaoke and music in The Garden (sponsored by Treasure Island Resort & Casino)
Free Information & Guest Services
The Great Minnesota Get-Together offers many free services and amenities for guests’ convenience, including: free trolley rides on the north end of the fairgrounds; information booths (sponsored by Humana) stocked with free maps (sponsored by Star Tribune), daily schedules and free ID wristbands to help reunite lost children and vulnerable adults with their families or guardians; a free Wi-Fi hotspot at the west Grandstand Plaza (sponsored by DragNFly Wireless); First Aid Stations (sponsored by Regions Hospital) located on the east and west ends of the fairgrounds; and more.
For more information about planning your day at the fair, special discount days, bargains and up-to-date information on the Minnesota State Fair, visit mnstatefair.org.