Precision farming an important environmental tool

It’s a story that now can be told.
Tangible benefits are provided to the environment when farmers use precision agriculture.
A recent study shows that when farmers use precision agriculture, not only does it help their bottom line, it’s also good for the environment.
Funded by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and other farm groups, the study is entitled the “Environmental Benefits of Precision Agriculture.”
Its intended use is to help the general public learn about the ways that farmers and the ag community use precision ag for sustainability gains.
The 2020 literature and interview study found that:
• Precision agriculture has improved fertilizer placement by an estimated 7 percent and has the potential to further improve placement by another 14 percent.
• Herbicide use has been reduced by an estimated 9 percent (30 million pounds) and could further decrease by an additional 15 percent.
• Fossil fuel use has decreased an estimated 6 percent (100 million gallons) with the potential to decrease an additional 16 percent.
• Productivity has increased an estimated 4 percent as a result of current precision ag adoption with the potential to increase productivity by another 6 percent with broader adoption.
• Irrigation has decreased an estimated 4 percent as a result of current precision ag adoption and could further decrease by another 21 percent.
Over the past 30 years, precision ag research has focused on individual farm benefits, said Curt Blades, Association of Equipment Manufacturers senior vice president of agriculture.
This study focuses on societal benefit.
“If we put all of this adoption together, all of these acres together, that’s when those numbers start to look pretty remarkable – when you look at the entire corn crop, for example, with a large percent of that managed through some precision agriculture,” Blades said.
The study found that 22 percent of U.S. corn farmers have adopted computer sensor-driven precision irrigation pivots. Twelve percent of corn farmers use fleet telematics to monitor fleet use.
Thirty-two percent of corn farmers use variable rate applications for seed and crop inputs, and 60 percent use autoguidance. Numbers were similar for soybeans.
Of nine commodity crops, autoguidance rates are highest among cotton, tubers, and sugarbeet production at 80 percent.
Sixty-five percent of peanut growers, 60 percent of wheat growers, and 50 percent of sorghum growers use autoguidance.
The study was conducted by Context, a premier global and agribusiness consulting firm. Funding partners in addition to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers include American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association and CropLife America.
Information for the study was drawn from data sources and analysis, industry experts, and industry interviews. Those involved included Ohio State University, USDA NRCS, Purdue University, Statistics Canada, University of Kentucky, North Dakota State University, University of Illinois, University of California, Davis, and the Agricultural University of Athens.
Two industry experts, a former director of precision ag at John Deere, and a former director of marketing in precision ag and construction at CNN provided their viewpoints.
Industry interviews were conducted with representatives of the Fertilizer Institute, the Irrigation Association, the USDA and Syngenta.
“This topic is incredibly interesting to a lot of people, so as a result, we were able to get a lot of people to give their information and had the information available to use for the study,” Blades said.
The study explored key environmental benefits through precision ag adoption, including yield benefit through increased efficiency, fertilizer reduction by more precise placement, pesticide reduction by more accurate application, fuel savings due to less overlap and better monitoring, and water savings through more accurate irrigation sensing of needs.
“It just makes logical sense that precision agriculture is environmentally friendly,” he said. “What we intended to do here, and we succeeded, is put some numbers behind that logical assumption.”
Farmers have made large strides in environmental awareness, but often it seems as though the general public doesn’t understand that.
Blades thinks farmers can use this document – or some statistics or thoughts from this study – to talk with nonfarm friends.
For instance, precision agriculture has made it unnecessary to use 10 million acres for production agriculture. That’s the equivalent of 4.5 Yellowstone National Parks.
“All we are looking for is that one soundbite that helps someone say, ‘You know what, farmers have done some pretty good stuff.’ We have a lot of folks on the opposite side that are coming up with equally simple soundbites that can make farming look bad,” he said.
The study will be presented to state and national legislators, as well as government employees. With the new administration’s focus on environmental stewardship, the study provides some workable conservation solutions going forward.
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers has already presented the study to regional directors employed by the Environmental Protection Agency and other groups.
The sky is the limit on how the study will be used over the next few years.
Among its findings is the role of providing incentives for farmers to adopt new technologies or farming practices.
Influencers can use the information to show how increased rural broadband improve farming in the future.
Equipment companies will have new data on ways the environmental societal benefit of precision agriculture can also bring a good economic benefit to the farmer.
Investors who are looking for a social impact could find new reasons to support modern farming practices, and rural companies and businesses.
“If we can communicate to other investors that the food chain is an environmentally sound investment, that’s good for the industry,” Blades said.
If there were one overreaching message from the new study, it’s that precision agriculture is part of the solution for environmental stewardship, he said.
“Farmers are the original stewards of the land. They should embrace that.”
A PDF of the document, “Environmental Benefits of Precision Agriculture” is available at: https://app.box.com/s/3s8x8xq1olm2ygmsguo8iu56mgaowl4l.