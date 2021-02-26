Precision farming an important environmental tool

It’s a story that now can be told.

Tangible benefits are provided to the environment when farmers use precision agriculture.

A recent study shows that when farmers use precision agriculture, not only does it help their bottom line, it’s also good for the environment.

Funded by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers and other farm groups, the study is entitled the “Environmental Benefits of Precision Agriculture.”

Its intended use is to help the general public learn about the ways that farmers and the ag community use precision ag for sustainability gains.

The 2020 literature and interview study found that:

• Precision agriculture has improved fertilizer placement by an estimated 7 percent and has the potential to further improve placement by another 14 percent.

• Herbicide use has been reduced by an estimated 9 percent (30 million pounds) and could further decrease by an additional 15 percent.

• Fossil fuel use has decreased an estimated 6 percent (100 million gallons) with the potential to decrease an additional 16 percent.

• Productivity has increased an estimated 4 percent as a result of current precision ag adoption with the potential to increase productivity by another 6 percent with broader adoption.

• Irrigation has decreased an estimated 4 percent as a result of current precision ag adoption and could further decrease by another 21 percent.

Over the past 30 years, precision ag research has focused on individual farm benefits, said Curt Blades, Association of Equipment Manufacturers senior vice president of agriculture.