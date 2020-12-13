Q&A with Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach

It is not the easiest time to become a Congresswoman, but newly-elected Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville, Minn., is ready to serve her constituents in District 7.
Fischbach officially begins setting up her offices and staff in early January when she is signed into office. Ahead of that, she’s been to Washington, D.C., twice for briefings, orientation and interviewing staff.
In this interview, Fischbach shared some nuts and bolts of what she will be working on and what her constituents can expect from her, including this reporter who lives in her district.
Q: Can you tell me about your background?
A: I live in the Paynesville area with my husband and two grown children, and five grandchildren – one more on the way. I was in the Minnesota Senate and was the first female President of the Minnesota Senate and then I was Lieutenant Governor for a short time.
Q: What were your traits that resulted in your election to lead the Minnesota Senate?
A: I’ve been in leadership roles, while both in the minority and in the majority. The entire Senate votes on the President of the Senate. Also, as presiding officer, you need to understand the rules and have a firm hand while guiding the proceedings.
Q: Do you find it remarkable that you were the first woman to hold that role – after 153 years of Minnesota statehood?
A: Yes, that was 2011 that I was elected, and it seemed like it was long overdue. I was proud to do that.
Q: It must have felt like you were breaking through a barrier for women.
A: It was actually interesting because that year, we also elected the first female Majority Leader of the Senate and the first female Chair of the Tax Committee, so there were a few things going on there.
Those were Republicans that did that. So the Democrats had control of the Minnesota Senate for many years and had never had women in those positions. It was quite a step forward, I think.
Q: I think you have some big shoes to fill with your election as Congresswoman in District 7. What is your message to both Republicans and Democrats that were supportive of Congressman Collin Peterson’s, D-Detroit Lakes, leadership within the ag industry?
A: When I was in the Minnesota Senate, I represented a district with a lot of rural and agricultural areas. I always did have a good relationship with the farm groups, and I expect to continue that in Congress.
One of the things I focused on in the Minnesota Senate, and will continue to do in Congress, is I served the constituents and I served my district. My district always came first when we were going through things, and I think that’s important to remember that I will be a strong conservative voice for the 7th District.
Q: What areas will be your emphasis, and will any of those be different than what Congressman Peterson’s were?
A: I’ve requested the Agriculture Committee as my number one choice, then I’ve also requested the Educational and Labor Committee, and then the Transportation Committee.
Those things are still up in the air, because we don’t know what the Republican allotment will be. We are in the process of that, and it may be January before those appointments are made. There’s lots going on with COVID-19 and all.
I understand that agriculture is important, this is a top-producing area, and we need to make sure we are focused on that, and I will continue to do that. In addition to that, to make sure we have strong rural communities. That’s making sure we have the communities there to support agriculture and for our manufacturers in the area – whether it be the broadband investment, education or healthcare.
Q: What can your constituents expect from you as far as location of offices and staff?
A: We don’t have access to any of the resources or budgets until we’re sworn in (early January).
Q: If people have immediate concerns they need addressed by your offices, is there a phone number they can call, or how should contact you?
A: Right now, we don’t have offices until Jan. 3. For right now, until the end of the year, the best thing to do is to call my campaign office at 320-593-3145.
Q: Thinking about members of the Armed Forces from our district, will there be a handoff from Peterson’s office to your office for our service people in active duty?
A: We hope so, but that would depend on Congressman Peterson’s office.
Q: But you are more than willing to work through those things for the constituents out here that may have concerns?
A: Absolutely. We are more than happy to do it, and they can use 320-593-3145, but right now everything is contained in Congress Peterson’s office, and constituents would have to make sure we have that information.
Q: Thank you Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach for providing us with this phone interview. We wish you the best of success and hope to see you in parades in 2021 when we are over COVID-19.
A: I'm looking forward to getting out there. I miss the county fairs and all of the things that are going on. Hopefully, it’s a beautiful summer.
