Q&A with Representative-elect Michelle Fischbach

It is not the easiest time to become a Congresswoman, but newly-elected Michelle Fischbach, R-Paynesville, Minn., is ready to serve her constituents in District 7.

Fischbach officially begins setting up her offices and staff in early January when she is signed into office. Ahead of that, she’s been to Washington, D.C., twice for briefings, orientation and interviewing staff.

In this interview, Fischbach shared some nuts and bolts of what she will be working on and what her constituents can expect from her, including this reporter who lives in her district.

Q: Can you tell me about your background?

A: I live in the Paynesville area with my husband and two grown children, and five grandchildren – one more on the way. I was in the Minnesota Senate and was the first female President of the Minnesota Senate and then I was Lieutenant Governor for a short time.

Q: What were your traits that resulted in your election to lead the Minnesota Senate?

A: I’ve been in leadership roles, while both in the minority and in the majority. The entire Senate votes on the President of the Senate. Also, as presiding officer, you need to understand the rules and have a firm hand while guiding the proceedings.

Q: Do you find it remarkable that you were the first woman to hold that role – after 153 years of Minnesota statehood?

A: Yes, that was 2011 that I was elected, and it seemed like it was long overdue. I was proud to do that.

Q: It must have felt like you were breaking through a barrier for women.