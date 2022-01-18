Radke: Show people where your heart is in 2022

Amanda Radke, a cattle rancher and professional speaker from Mitchell, S.D., will share her remarkable story at the 2022 MN Ag Expo.

Radke will give the keynote address, Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., in the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The event is free, but registration is required at the door.

Her presentation is titled, “Shifting our Mindset and Shaping New Opportunities in Challenging Times.”

She knows about challenging times personally because she experienced them early in 2020.

Within one week of the start of the COVID pandemic, her many speaking engagements were cancelled.

“I was able to blog for Beef Magazine, but the majority of my income that supplements our operation comes from speaking and book reading, selling books in person – that kind of thing,” she said. She’s written five children’s books promoting ag literacy and sells clothing and items for country living.

“Losing all of those speaking engagements, I felt like my career was over. I wondered how we were going to make ends meet.”

What she didn’t realize was God’s plan for her family. She and her husband had received their license for foster care parenting in 2019.

“Over the pandemic, we’ve had a dozen kids come and stay with us,” she said. “Had I been traveling as much as I had planned to, we probably couldn’t have taken so many kids into our home.”

Their story ends on a happy note as they adopted a little boy out of the foster care system in 2021.