Reiman-Duden selected as 2022 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year

A fourth-generation dairy farmer was chosen as the 2022 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year.

Kristin Reiman-Duden, Princeton, was announced the winner at the Aug. 4 Farmfest event.

She joins Sarah Kuschel, Nimrod, selected in 2020, and Jane Goplen, Canby, selected in 2021, for this special honor.

Reiman-Duden and her husband, Thomas Duden, own and operate a 40-cow Registered Jersey dairy located close to Princeton.

Besides their dairy, they sell hay that accounts for about one-third of their farm income. They own 320 acres of land, which between grazing and producing hay takes up most of the acres. They also raise corn and oats to feed the herd.

There are 15 dairy farms in Sherburne County, so Reiman-Duden works diligently with youth interested in showing Jerseys. In 2022, five youth in Sherburne and Mille Lacs counties are leasing her dairy cattle.

“It’s been a rewarding experience, especially since kids who have not grown up on a farm have been able to work with the cattle,” she said. “They form bonds with not only animals, but also agriculture.

“I feel a great accomplishment is when they continue on after 4-H and FFA are over and choose a career within agriculture,” she added.

Reiman-Duden graduated from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, with a Bachelor of Science in Ag Education – Leadership, Training, and Development, and a minor in Animal Science.

She returned to the farm in July 2019 and purchased the family farm.

A substitute teacher and the Princeton FFA assistant-advisor, she invited students to the farm during the pandemic to continue their study of cattle judging and welding.

She is involved with many ag groups and commodity organizations, and advocates for destigmatizing mental health in the ag industry. The Princeton FFA Chapter won a state award for their Mental Health Awareness week held in April.

“We (farmers), as a community, already work alone a lot and it’s easy to hide feelings, but there is help,” she said.

The Minnesota Farm & Rural Helpline is 833-600-2670. Calls are confidential, but counselors may ask for a first name and phone number in case of a dropped call.

When selected as the 2022 winner, Reiman-Duden was quick to recognize the finalists for the award. These include: Karen Kasper, Owatonna; Emily Ponwith, Cleveland; Nancy Hinricher, Pipestone; and Dawn Breitkreutz, Redwood Falls.

“All of you finalists are phenomenal. You’ve all done such a tremendous job,” she said. “And everyone else who is out there advocating, tell them your story – that’s the biggest thing – just to continue to tell your story.”

The Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year event is sponsored by Ziegler Ag Equipment, CHS, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, Minnesota Water Quality Certified Farm and Farm Bureau Financial Services.