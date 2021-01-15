Robin Kinney returns to Minnesota Farm Bureau

Away from Minnesota for 10 years, Robin Kinney is returning to her home state and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).

It became real when Karin Schaefer, MFBF executive director, asked Kinney if she had thought about a return to Minnesota.

“I was in the state visiting friends and I always stop at the MFBF office,” Kinney said. “Karin asked if I ever thought of ‘coming home.’ When she posted a new position for the director of membership and marketing, I looked at it and we talked.”

Due to tight budgets, there was a need to reorganize and eliminate some positions in the Minnesota Farm Bureau office. Schaefer, who started June 1, announced the restructuring that included bringing Kinney back on board.

Kinney will direct and coordinate organization development, member growth and programs that relate to serving Farm Bureau members, starting Feb. 1.

Most recently, she served as the senior director of member engagement for the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Prior to that, Kinney worked for the Minnesota Farm Bureau, was a former farm broadcaster for Linder Farm Network, became a motivational speaker, served as an assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and worked as the executive director of federation services at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

“I’m a big believer in faith, and I think sometimes God just opens doors,” Kinney said, stating that it seems the timing for returning to Minnesota is just right.

Her story