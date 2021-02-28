Role of sprayers increases for farms/cooperatives

Every year, some farmers switch from custom-application to owning their own sprayers.

The price tag is high – with costs similar to a combine and much higher than a nice home in rural communities.

But sprayers have become the most-used piece of equipment for many operations to apply fertilizer, herbicides, fungicides or insecticides.

As farming moves away from tillage, the exact placement of chemical, at the right time, is paramount to productivity.

“Technology has allowed us to get more yield from crops – whether it’s through a fungicide application, or an insecticide application, or a split application of nutrients that is put on post-emerge – the sprayer has become a machine that has one of the best returns-on-investment on the farm,” said Craig Jorgensen, AGCO field execution manager for the AGCO Application Equipment Division.

Jorgensen lives and works out of Jackson, Minn., where Challenger RoGators and TerraGators are built. He was contacted for a phone interview about sprayer return-on-investment and new technologies.

“Sprayers can pass over the field multiple times in the season. That makes it a particularly good return-on-investment for a mid- to larger-size farmer to have their own sprayer,” he said.

Application timing for crop protection products has become a big part of production agriculture management. The application has to be completed during the “weather window of opportunity” and based on label recommendations for weed size, for example, to achieve optimum weed control.