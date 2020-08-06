Sarah Kushcel, Sebeka, Minn., is 2020 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year.
Sarah grows alfalfa, hay and corn and raises beef cattle and equine on a forth-generation cattle operation – Rocking K Ranch. In addition to spending 40 hours a week on the farm and raising 3 children alongside her husband, Sarah is the regional curriculum specialist for Minnesota Ag in the Classroom. During her ranch time, Sarah contributes to animal care, herd health and records, breeding stock selection, payroll and office administration, parts runner, and organizing the work crew.