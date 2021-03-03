Secretary of Ag Vilsack confirmed speaker for Commodity Classic

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will provide the keynote address during the Closing General Session of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic, which is being delivered digitally March 2-5, 2021. The Secretary’s remarks will take place on Friday, March 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Central.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Secretary Vilsack back to Commodity Classic,” said John Linder, an Ohio farmer and president of the National Corn Growers Association. “He always provides an experienced, deep-inside-Washington perspective. With so much going on in our nation’s capital that impact their lives, the audience will be eager to hear his thoughts on the top issues facing our growers such as trade, renewable fuels, and regulatory initiatives.”
“Secretary Vilsack has been a strong voice and advocate for agriculture, and we’re looking forward to his joining us once again at Commodity Classic,” said Kevin Scott, a South Dakota farmer and president of the American Soybean Association. “We’re grateful for his proven leadership on policy actions that affect our members. Secretary Vilsack understands and appreciates our role in making America even stronger.”
Secretary Vilsack returns to the position of USDA secretary in the Biden Administration after having served in the same capacity for two terms under President Barack Obama. Previously, Vilsack also served two terms as governor of Iowa, a major agricultural state, and most recently led a large agriculture organization.
Registration for the 2021 Special Edition is available at CommodityClassic.com. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors, the first 5,000 farmers who register can do so at no charge. All other attendees can register for $20. Registration includes access to the entire week’s program as well as access to archived sessions through April 30, 2021.
The 2021 Special Edition schedule includes more than 50 educational sessions across 3-1/2 days including executive roundtables, Learning Centers, What’s New Sessions, General Sessions and a number of ways to connect with agribusiness companies and other farmers from across the nation. A complete schedule of events is available at CommodityClassic.com.
Premier Sponsors of the 2021 Special Edition of Commodity Classic are AGCO, Bayer, Case IH, Corteva Agriscience, John Deere and the United Soybean Board/Soy Checkoff.
Champion Sponsors are BASF and Syngenta. Key Sponsors are Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., Kubota, New Holland, Pioneer, Precision Planting and Valent U.S.A.
Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is America’s largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience. It is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.