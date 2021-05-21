Seeded crops in need of rain in late May

Rain is needed across most of Minnesota.

The Land of 10,000 Lakes received only 10-50 percent of normal precipitation from April 10-May 10, according to the National Weather Service.

In mid-May, topsoil moisture was rated 3 percent surplus, 53 percent adequate, and 44 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 3 percent surplus, 57 percent adequate, and 40 percent short to very short, reported the Minnesota Ag Statistics.

Most farmers agree that the best time to have a drought is in the winter and even into early spring. Because of the dry conditions, farmers made quick work of planting. The majority of the Minnesota barley, corn, oats, potatoes, soybeans, spring wheat and sugarbeets were planted. Small grains and cover crops emerged and fields greened up. Corn began to emerge, with some fields showing rows.

Pasture ranked just 5 percent excellent, 47 percent good, 32 percent and 16 percent poor to very poor. Pasture growth remained slow, although farmers were getting cattle, sheep, and horses out to graze.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was publishing daily fire rating restriction maps that showed the state having at least a moderate fire danger risk at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.

These downloadable maps offer a date stamp should fires get out of control.

In mid-May, permits were required across the southern half of the state. The fire risk was moderate in the south – fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate.