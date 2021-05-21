Seeded crops in need of rain in late May

Rain is needed across most of Minnesota.
The Land of 10,000 Lakes received only 10-50 percent of normal precipitation from April 10-May 10, according to the National Weather Service.
In mid-May, topsoil moisture was rated 3 percent surplus, 53 percent adequate, and 44 percent short to very short. Subsoil moisture supplies were rated 3 percent surplus, 57 percent adequate, and 40 percent short to very short, reported the Minnesota Ag Statistics.
Most farmers agree that the best time to have a drought is in the winter and even into early spring. Because of the dry conditions, farmers made quick work of planting. The majority of the Minnesota barley, corn, oats, potatoes, soybeans, spring wheat and sugarbeets were planted. Small grains and cover crops emerged and fields greened up. Corn began to emerge, with some fields showing rows.
Pasture ranked just 5 percent excellent, 47 percent good, 32 percent and 16 percent poor to very poor. Pasture growth remained slow, although farmers were getting cattle, sheep, and horses out to graze.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources was publishing daily fire rating restriction maps that showed the state having at least a moderate fire danger risk at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
These downloadable maps offer a date stamp should fires get out of control.
In mid-May, permits were required across the southern half of the state. The fire risk was moderate in the south – fires start easily and spread at a moderate rate.
Burning was restricted over the northern half of Minnesota, with variance permits only. The fire risk was high to very high – fires could start easily and spread quickly.
Some rain fell in extreme southwest Minnesota on May 8.
“I’m hoping for a rain, but it may not happen, and we have to play the hand we are dealt,” said Stephan Melson, soil agronomist with United AgTech, LLD, Trimont, Minn. He spoke on May 5 at the University of Minnesota Extension Field Notes discussion held Wednesdays online from 7:30-8 a.m.
“One thing to keep in mind is to evaluate your corn stands when they start to come up here – corn and soybeans for that matter need to be planted into moisture and there is some of it that is sitting in dry dirt,” he said. “That certainly is going to affect the stand and where we go from here.”
If there are uneven stands, it’s going to be difficult to determine what caused that situation, added Bruce Potter, University of Minnesota Extension IPM specialist. Potter was also a speaker at the Field Notes discussion.
“One of the problems we are going to have in those areas where we have some moisture shortages is going to be uneven emergence and trying to evaluate those stands and any of those seedling pests,” Potter said. “It is going to be a little more difficult to find them, because first you have to find out if the seed is just sitting in dry dirt, or if there is some other issue, or if you have an actual insect or disease there.”
With dry conditions during planting, farmers that use tillage worked the soil and quickly followed with the planter. Farmers using no-till may have had more moisture this spring, but these fields are often planted a little later, too.
“The residue is a big thing,” Melson said. “If you have it right there, shading the soil, it’s not going to dry out nearly as fast, but there are other challenges. Make sure your planter can get in there and do a proper job. If you’re just trying (no-till) for the first time, it might be a learning curve. But if you’ve used no-till before, you know how to do this.”
Potter mentioned a number of insects to be watching for, although the cool temperatures have kept many in check. He said that in weather conditions in early May were not conducive for pulling insects up in storms from the South.
Insects that overwinter in Minnesota, including potato leafhoppers, some cutworms, and armyworms are migrating into fields. Adult alfalfa weevils are moving into alfalfa.
The cutworm adults are laying eggs in residue and stubble.
“They are not getting through the state really well,” Potter said. “We’ve had a lot of blocking of high pressure through the northern part of the state. As far as insects that overwinter here, it’s just been cool. Insects aren’t active when it’s cold.”
Farmers may have caught an early break with Minnesota’s warm temperatures in March followed by freezing temperatures in April and into May. It’s possible that some insects hatched and didn’t survive the frost.
“We just have to wait and see,” he said. “We are going to have wait for the crop to get up – to show up – to find out what the pest population is like.”
He encouraged producers who are delaying corn planting to observe for seed corn maggot. The pupa overwinters in the soil, and in the spring, the adult fly emerges and mates. Disturbed soil with decaying organic matter is very attractive to female flies for egg laying.
The eggs hatch just 2-4 days after they were laid, and maggots feed on seed and germinating plants. Then the developed larvae pupate in the soil and emerge as flies about two weeks later.
He encourages producers to watch for soybean gall midge and corn rootworm, too. Millipedes were also discovered feeding on soybean seedlings. In general, millipedes like cool residue, and damage declines with hot and dry weather, Potter noted.
The Field Notes program began on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, and will continue throughout the 2021 growing season on Wednesday mornings from 7:30-8 a.m. To sign up for this program, visit https://extension.umn.edu/courses-and-events/strategic-farming-field-notes.