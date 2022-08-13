Small meat processing shops offer big benefits to rural communities

A new report says we need to save our local meat processing facilities.

“Solving the Meat Processing Workforce Bottleneck” summarizes comments from 57 of Minnesota’s 200 local meat processors.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck early in 2020, large packers dealt with rampant employee illness that shut them down for weeks at a time. Finished livestock were euthanized and composted without harvesting.

Soon, local processors were flooded with processing requests from large growers and were booked out a year in advance. Some farmers, who direct market their animals, lost their butchering spots.

No one wants to see that situation happen again.

Providing better support for local meat processing could go a long way toward providing resiliency within the meat processing and livestock industries.

Recommendations

Based on the collected interview data, the report made the following recommendations:

• Create a one-year apprenticeship for workers, with hands-on training in slaughter and meat processing.

• Offer public funds for small and medium processors to use for relocating employees, offering employee bonuses for retention, and paying for training programs.

• Assist with pre-screening potential employees for their level of comfort in slaughtering and meat processing, as well as their commitment to the job.

• Offer business management skills in a formal educational environment made available in multiple languages and with cultural sensitivity.

• Provide trade association assistance to help with ownership transitions.

• Offer targeted recruitment, training, and support for buyers to take over meat processing.

• Prioritize successful transition of existing businesses to future sustainable ownership.

The report was authored by five people who are closely associated with the meat industry. They are Paul Sobocinski, a Redwood County livestock farmer and former organizer for the Land Stewardship Project; Don Arnosti, an environmental leader working with farmers and consumers; Ted Suss, a Redwood County livestock producer and former executive director of the Minnesota State Board of Education; Maya Benedict, a grad student in the University of Minnesota School of Public Health; and Courtney VanderMey, a grant specialist with the Minnesota Department of Ag working with livestock-related grants.

Major support for the project was provided by the Regional Sustainable Development Partnership of the University of Minnesota, Minnesota Farmers Union, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture.

The authors learned that meat processors find it difficult to find someone who can successfully take over their businesses, should the owners be ready to transition out. The probability for success is low unless a family member or employee who has grown with the business takes over.

To help develop individuals who can be successful in the industry, Meat Cutting and Butchering is now offered through Central Lakes College, and Meat Cutting is offered through Ridgewater College in Willmar.

The report’s authors are working now to design an apprenticeship program with the Latino Economic Development Center (LEDC). The program can help immigrant community members who are ready and willing to work in the industry, Sobocinski said.

“I think the largest concern of all is a lack of workforce,” he said. “That spurred the idea of doing something more with training at the technical colleges, but also looking at supporting apprentices – people who need to earn while learning via on-the-job training. Many have a goal to someday be a manager of a small meat processing facility.”

The Minnesota Legislature provided some funding in 2022 for the introduction of meat cutting and butchery at the high school level with technical and career programs.

The report’s authors, in their next phase of work, have received some funding through a North Central Partnership fund to address meat processing availability for sustainable livestock producers. Plans include working with the immigrant and BIPOC community with the Latino Economic Development Center that can help start small businesses.

Some immigrants have said they are willing to become small town meat processing owners, managers, and workers. In addition, a steady paycheck, an opportunity to settle in a small community, improved quality of life, access to schools, and health care are all good benefits that should be evaluated for small town meat processors, Sobocinski said.

Local meal processors were profitable during COVID, according to Sobocinski.

Selling quarters and halves to customers and processing locally brought in a lot of dollars to local livestock producers, as well as local meat processors.

“One piece that COVID taught us all is that in terms of processing, it’s important to have diversity,” he said. “It’s a real economic opportunity and when you build something locally, that is locally-owned, those dollars stay in the community.”

The most important piece, he said, is bringing a successful workforce into the local meat processing industry to relieve the bottleneck from finished livestock to the waiting consumer.

“We welcome having the educational institutions enter back into some of the training,” Sobocinski concluded.

For more information, please visit https://misa.umn.edu/meat-processing-bottlenecks. An executive summary and the full Meat Processing Bottleneck Report are free and available to download.

