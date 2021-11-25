So many benefits from locally grown vegetables, fruit

When raised locally, we know that vegetables and fruit have many of the nutrients needed for good health.

Plus, they taste so good.

What could be better than the full-taste sensation of locally produced food?

The value of locally grown food hasn’t been lost for Minnesota movers and shakers.

For instance, Minnesota Farmers Union owns and operates Farmers Kitchen + Bar in downtown Minneapolis, which offers meals and baked pastries freshly prepared. According to their website, “Diners can also explore the market to find various fresh grab-and-go items, products from local makers, and farmer-fresh produce, eggs, meats and more.”

City dwellers aren’t the only ones who are buying into locally grown produce.

Without access to large grocery stores, folks who live in the country depend on farmers markets, local producers, Community Supported Agriculture, and even their own gardens and orchards for important and delicious nutrients.

“The impact of local farms that direct market reaches beyond the health benefits of fresh broccoli found at a nearby farmers’ market,” said Ryan Pesch, Moorhead, University of Minnesota Extension educator. “As local food becomes integrated in our supply chains, their economic impact becomes more important as we've found that they have an outsized spillover effect on nearby businesses.”

Local and regional markets generate an estimated $184 million in economic activity annually in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).