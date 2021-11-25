So many benefits from locally grown vegetables, fruit

When raised locally, we know that vegetables and fruit have many of the nutrients needed for good health.
Plus, they taste so good.
What could be better than the full-taste sensation of locally produced food?
The value of locally grown food hasn’t been lost for Minnesota movers and shakers.
For instance, Minnesota Farmers Union owns and operates Farmers Kitchen + Bar in downtown Minneapolis, which offers meals and baked pastries freshly prepared. According to their website, “Diners can also explore the market to find various fresh grab-and-go items, products from local makers, and farmer-fresh produce, eggs, meats and more.”
City dwellers aren’t the only ones who are buying into locally grown produce.
Without access to large grocery stores, folks who live in the country depend on farmers markets, local producers, Community Supported Agriculture, and even their own gardens and orchards for important and delicious nutrients.
“The impact of local farms that direct market reaches beyond the health benefits of fresh broccoli found at a nearby farmers’ market,” said Ryan Pesch, Moorhead, University of Minnesota Extension educator. “As local food becomes integrated in our supply chains, their economic impact becomes more important as we've found that they have an outsized spillover effect on nearby businesses.”
Local and regional markets generate an estimated $184 million in economic activity annually in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).
Their Minnesota Grown website says the state has about “3,500 farms that sell directly to consumers, while more than 630 sell directly to retail outlets like grocery stores, restaurants, schools and other institutions. Some of these larger-scale buyers may buy directly from farmers, while others use a growing array of wholesalers, food hubs, and distributors.”
USDA has reports on “commodity-based” produce. For instance, Minnesota ranks first in sugarbeets and green peas for processing. The state is second in dry beans and sweet corn for processing. Minnesota is ranked third nationally in sunflower and oat production, seventh in barley and snap beans, and ninth in potatoes and vegetables.
To take advantage of the locally grown market, the MDA has joined with the University of Minnesota on a three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets.
More than 40 organizations are providing input on the diverse experiences of small or medium sized Minnesota producers. With this program, these partners intend to create an equitable approach to collect baseline data on local and regional markets – not currently represented in the Census of Agriculture.
The Minnesota Grown program is also in transition and is being re-envisioned to build more resilient local and regional markets. Finally, the Statewide Cooperative Partnership will help build a food safety support system for all farms in Minnesota.
For more information, please visit mda.state.mn.us/marketing/local-regional-partnership.
1119 local grown.jpg Photo by Andrea Johnson