Soil needs precipitation before 2023 growing season

Surprisingly good 2022 yields are being reported across many parts of Minnesota.

The USDA Crop Production report on Nov. 9 pegged average Minnesota corn production at 191 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel per acre from the October report.

The state’s average soybean yield was estimated at 50 bushels per acre – unchanged from September or October.

Minnesota’s corn production, 1.4 billion bushels (BB), comes in fourth in the nation – behind Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska. Washington leads the U.S. in average corn yield per acre at 250, with Illinois at 215, Iowa at 202, California and Idaho at 200, and then Minnesota.

A nationwide harvest of 13.9 BB is expected – the seventh-highest production on record.

Minnesota soybean production of 369 million bushels, is third – behind Illinois and Iowa. Top soybean yield per acre is Illinois at 64, Indiana and Iowa tied at 59, Mississippi at 56, Ohio at 55, Wisconsin at 54, Kentucky at 51, and Missouri and Minnesota tied at 50 bushels per acre.

“Data for the combined 11 major soybean producing states indicate a lower pod count compared with the previous year,” according to the USDA Crop Production report. The report said that compared with final counts for 2021, pod counts were down in eight of the 11 states. Nebraska had the greatest decrease – down 562 pods per 18 square feet from the previous year. Average soybean yield in Nebraska was 63 bushels per acre in 2021 and 50 bushels per acre in 2022.

Minnesota’s sunflower production is much higher in 2022 than in 2021, although behind North Dakota and South Dakota. Canola production is also higher in 2022 than in 2021.

Hay production, as well as sugarbeet and dry edible bean production, are all lower in 2022 than in 2021.

What led to the change in production numbers? The U.S. Drought Monitor for Aug. 3, 2021, showed about half of Minnesota in D3 Extreme Drought. Then much of southern and central Minnesota received several inches of rain that helped the 2021 crops. By Sept. 7, 2021, the drought monitor indicated Extreme to Exceptional Drought in northwest Minnesota only. The main corn and soybean growing areas were designated much improved and in Moderate Drought or Abnormally Dry conditions.

This led to average 2021 corn yields of 177 bushels per acre, and soybean yields of 47 bushels per acre.

October 2022 was very dry over almost all of Minnesota.

“The dry conditions in October followed the driest September on record in the Twin Cities and extended the intense dry spell that gripped southwestern through eastern Minnesota since early summer,” said Pete Boulay, DNR climatologist.

Providing a phone interview for this article, Boulay also published the Early November HydroClim newsletter on Nov. 8.

From June 1 through Oct. 31, precipitation in the Twin Cities was just 7.06 inches – 11.52 inches below normal – or 38 percent of normal.

In 152 years, only 1910 was drier for that small timeframe, with 6.93 inches, according to Boulay.

Those dry conditions allowed corn harvest to move along quickly in Greater Minnesota in 2022.

Throughout the growing season, 2022 corn development was behind 2021. Finally, as of Nov. 6, Minnesota farmers had 92 percent of the corn harvest done – 1 percent ahead of 2021 and 17 percent ahead of the five-year average.

Sunflower harvest at 87 percent was 7 percent ahead of the five-year average.

Tillage was more difficult in the hard soils, Boulay added.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, the counties of Murray, Lyon, Cottonwood, Redwood, Renville, Brown, Nicollet, McLeod, Sibley, Carver, Wright, Meeker, Ramsey, Hennepin, Scott and Dakota remained in D3 – Extreme Drought.

About 4 percent of the state was in Extreme Drought, with another 18 percent in Severe Drought, 49 percent in Moderate Drought, and 81 percent in at least Abnormally Dry conditions. Only 19 percent had no drought.

Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright counties, as well as 20 contiguous counties, were designated in early November as Natural Disaster Areas due to drought.

Fortunately, many regions began receiving rain in November. The soils were not yet frozen when a large frontal system moved over the Midwest. Many areas were forecast to receive over 1.5 inches of rain. Farmers hope the soil moisture can recharge ahead of frost.