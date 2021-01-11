Soils suffer extensive wind damage from Dec. 23 blizzard

On Dec. 23, 2020, portions of southern and central Minnesota experienced an intense winter storm. Those trying to drive between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. discovered white-out conditions from strong winds and blowing snow and soil.
Wind gusts of 55-68 miles per hour were recorded in the counties of Redwood, Hennepin, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Martin, Stevens, McLeod, Yellow Medicine and Brown, according to the National Weather Service.
Following weeks of warm and dry conditions, valuable top soil blew into ditches, landed on farm and town buildings, and covered vehicles sitting outside.
November had also been much warmer than normal, reported the University of Minnesota’s Soil, Water and Climate department, with rainfall totals of less than 1 inch in western and northern counties. Rainfall was over 2.5 inches in some parts of southeast and northeast Minnesota.
Field activities included finishing fall tillage, manure and fertilizer application, ditch maintenance and tiling projects, according to Minnesota Ag Statistics.
These projects may have led to wind erosion vulnerability.
Just how the Dec. 23 wind storm will affect 2021 growing season production remains to be seen. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates abnormally dry conditions over most of Minnesota, with moderate drought in extreme western Minnesota.
Extreme drought is located just to the southwest of Minnesota’s Rock County.
“Soil is a non-renewable resource and cannot be built within our lifetime,” said Jodi DeJong-Hughes, University of Minnesota Extension educator, at the recent Soil Management Summit and in a wind erosion bulletin.
In Minnesota, the average wind erosion rate is 5.2 tons of soil loss per acre per year – the equivalent of the thickness of a dime. Over 10 years, wind erosion can carry away half an inch of top soil, putting crops at risk.
“Each year there is topsoil loss, tillage masks the effects by mixing in subsoil,” she said. “There are no ‘untreated checks,’ so the resulting ‘top soil’ still looks dark. But it is not as dark as the year before.”
Some ways to reduce wind erosion include reducing the number of tillage passes and intensity. Leaving residue standing slows down wind and the residue roots help hold soil in place. Planting vegetative buffer strips will help trap sediment and slow wind speeds. Another method adopted during the 1940s was growing a shelterbelt. Living windbreaks that include rows of trees and shrubs can slow the wind.
Snow cover also helps keep soil in place, but as of Dec. 31, 2020, snow cover across the region was less than 8 inches.
Two windy beasts
The Dec. 23 blizzard and the Aug. 10-11 derecho were different animals, said Senior Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld, of the Minnesota State Climate Office.
The Iowa derecho had winds that were unusually long-lasting for thunderstorm winds, Blumenfeld said. Winds over 70 miles per hour for almost an hour – plus gusts up over 110 miles per hour – damaged crops, as well as homes and trees. The financial loss from the derecho is measured in the billions.
In a normal thunderstorm warning, gusts will last no more than 15 minutes, so the sustained winds lasting an hour during the August derecho were very unusual.
The Dec. 23 storm brought multiple hours of strong winds, but that occurs because of low pressure systems that produce intense regional winds.
The loss from soil damage on Dec. 23 has not yet been assessed.
“The mechanisms creating the two types of winds are very different, which is why they behave so differently,” Blumenfeld said.
0115 winddamage.jpeg
Extreme soil damage caused by wind near Clara City, Minn. Gusts reached 61 miles per hour on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. Photo by Andrea Johnson, Dec. 25.