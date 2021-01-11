Soils suffer extensive wind damage from Dec. 23 blizzard

On Dec. 23, 2020, portions of southern and central Minnesota experienced an intense winter storm. Those trying to drive between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. discovered white-out conditions from strong winds and blowing snow and soil.

Wind gusts of 55-68 miles per hour were recorded in the counties of Redwood, Hennepin, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Martin, Stevens, McLeod, Yellow Medicine and Brown, according to the National Weather Service.

Following weeks of warm and dry conditions, valuable top soil blew into ditches, landed on farm and town buildings, and covered vehicles sitting outside.

November had also been much warmer than normal, reported the University of Minnesota’s Soil, Water and Climate department, with rainfall totals of less than 1 inch in western and northern counties. Rainfall was over 2.5 inches in some parts of southeast and northeast Minnesota.

Field activities included finishing fall tillage, manure and fertilizer application, ditch maintenance and tiling projects, according to Minnesota Ag Statistics.

These projects may have led to wind erosion vulnerability.

Just how the Dec. 23 wind storm will affect 2021 growing season production remains to be seen. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates abnormally dry conditions over most of Minnesota, with moderate drought in extreme western Minnesota.

Extreme drought is located just to the southwest of Minnesota’s Rock County.

“Soil is a non-renewable resource and cannot be built within our lifetime,” said Jodi DeJong-Hughes, University of Minnesota Extension educator, at the recent Soil Management Summit and in a wind erosion bulletin.