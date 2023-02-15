ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Awarding ag scholarships to deserving youth has long been a goal of the Central Minnesota Farm Show committee.

They’ve developed a way for sponsorships to help finance scholarships.

Central Minnesota Farm Show sponsorship packages of $3,500, $2,000, or $1,000 help finance scholarships for students wanting to complete post-high school training in agriculture.

In addition, some exhibitors at the Central Minnesota Farm Show provide more dollars that are used for ag scholarships.

The goal is to award as many $1,000 ag scholarships as possible to central Minnesota students studying agriculture.

In 2022, the following students each received $1,000 scholarships: Evan Gillham, Milaca High School; Cora Huhn, Litchfield High School; Wesley Siira, Brandon-Evansville High School; and Dana Struffert, Foley High School. College recipients included Adrienne Lipinski, South Dakota State University, and Megan Ratka, University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Over the past 25 years since the scholarship program began, $92,000 has been awarded.

The 2023 recipients will be announced at this year’s farm show held Feb. 28- March 1.

Scholarship applications are accepted until Feb. 1 at stcloudareachamber.com/farm-show-scholarship.

“As long as they meet the criteria, everyone that applies goes into a pool, and their applications are assessed by a team of people,” said Bonnie Wenker, chair for the Central Minnesota Farm Show scholarship subcommittee.

Applications are ranked be a committee, and the top applications are evaluated by another committee that determines who receives the scholarships, she said.

The number of scholarships awarded is based off how much money is received with at least four or five $1,000 scholarships given annually. If more money is raised during the farm show, or additional donors come forward, more scholarships are awarded.

Agriculture scholarships have been sponsored by Runnings, Steffes Group, Stearns Electric Association, Mimbach Fleet Supply, CentraCare, Advantage 1 Insurance Agency, AgDirect, RothRV, First National Bank of Milaca, Cornerstone Ag Services, Inc., Benton County Corn Growers, Farm Bureau Financial Services – Adam Tabberson, Arnzen Construction/St. Rosa Lumber, Elevated Ag Solutions and anonymous donors, according to the scholarship website.

“We’re giving money for agriculture education. Having grown up on the farm, that’s important to me,” Wenker said. “Just reading these students applications and what they do, where they’ve been, and how involved in the community they are, it’s just inspiring.”