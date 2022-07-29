Stop by Gilfillan Estates during Farmfest

If you’ve been to Farmfest, you know the routine – enjoy everything that over 400 vendors bring to the farm show, but don’t forget to stop by Gilfillan Estates for a homemade ice cream float.

Located northeast of the Farmfest grounds, the former home and farmstead of C.O. and Ann Gilfillan offers comfortable shade and picnic tables for resting.

Al Kokesch, president of Friends of Gilfillan, encourages everyone to stop in at the Mel and Lorraine Tauer Pavilion on the Gilfillan farm site. Delicious meals will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day in the pavilion. There will be homemade ice cream and root beer floats the full hours that Farmfest is open.

Old-time bands will perform at the Gilfillan bandshell.

The Gilfillan mansion is available for touring for a small admission price. Tour guides may be available, so be sure to ask at the pavilion if you would like someone to explain the history of the home. Visit the 12 outbuildings at your leisure to see antique farm tools and machinery. There is no charge to tour the sheds and barns.

In addition, the Prairieland Flywheelers Two Cylinder Club will set up their antique machinery. You’ll hear the engines chugging. Corn shelling demonstrations will be given. Big old tractors will be started up and run from time to time.

Twenty-two years ago, on July 27, 1990, Mrs. Ann E. Gilfillan passed away at the age of 95, and in her will she left her beautiful home to the Redwood County Historical Society. Following so faithfully in her footsteps are the Friends of Gilfillan that have worked countless hours to maintain not only the Gilfillan home, but the entire farm site.

Because many of the volunteers have grown older, Friends of Gilfillan now has a groundskeeper. The Friends of Gilfillan will be out in force for Farmfest, though, and they are always willing to help anyone or answer questions about the Gilfillan family.

Donations are being accepted for new construction projects, Kokesch said.

Charles Duncan “C.D.” Gilfillan purchased 13,000 acres of Redwood County land in the 1880s. Over the next decades, he built a large home and office, grain elevator, stockyard and tenant homes. His son, Charles Oswin “C.O.” Gilfillan, was born in 1872. Although C.O. wanted to become a doctor, his father convinced him to become the farm owner and manager. C.O. and his wife, Ann, were philanthropists whose donations continue to make a difference in the lives of many Minnesotans today.

Ann and C.O. enjoyed traveling a great deal, and there is evidence of this in various photos and items in their home and office. Their trips took them by car to the western U.S. In the 1920s, they traveled south and spent time in New Orleans, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. They traveled to New York, and there are several newspaper items referring to air travel in 1927 to Arizona.

Their extended trips in the late 1920s and early 1930s included vacations in South America in 1926, Hawaii in 1931, and Israel in 1932. These trips were conducted aboard sea-faring ships and by car once they reached their destinations.

Part of the fun was “sharing” their adventures with friends and neighbors back in Redwood County.

“Each time upon their return, Ann shared memories of their experiences with her neighbors,” wrote Merrill E. Jarchow in his book, “Like Father, Like Son: The Gilfillan Story.” Ann talked about the Panama Canal to the Westminster Guild of the First Presbyterian Church of Redwood Falls and spoke to the Paxton Farmers Club about their trip to Hawaii. In December 1929, Ann arranged a charming party with Hawaiian music, decorations, favors and costumes. Within the Gilfillan home, some of the dolls and other items Ann collected on her trips can still be viewed.

For those who would like to learn more about Gilfillan Estates or the Redwood County Museum, visit redwoodcountyhistoricalsociety.com.