Strong market for quality used equipment/farmland

OWATONNA, Minn. – Farmers can gather new information about farmland and equipment sales at the 2022 North American Farm & Power Show.

On Friday, March 18, 10-11:30 a.m., Ashley Huhn of Steffes Group will present, “What’s it Worth? Value of Farmland and Equipment in 2022 and Where We See It Heading.”

His presentation will be given in the hospitality area located in the upper level of the Four Seasons Centre, Steele County Fairgrounds.

Sales of farm real estate and equipment set record high prices late in 2021, and that is continuing in 2022.

“Right now, we’re three for three,” Huhn said. “We are coming off a year that had good production, we have low interest rates, and commodity prices are up.”

Huhn said there are some investors who are bidding for farmland, but generally he’s seeing farmers who are over 50 years old getting the winning bids.

“It definitely takes a lot of cash, so lenders are saying we’ll finance 60 percent of it,” he said. “On a sizeable chunk of land, pick your number…that’s a lot of cash.”

Farmland prices in 2021-22 are comparable or a little above the prices during the 2012 farmland boom. After 2012, low quality farmland dropped significantly, while high quality dropped a little.

There could still be some opportunities to find “a diamond in the rough” – farmland that has lesser value but could be improved. Those improvements could include removing dilapidated or volunteer trees or shrubs, squaring up the property, tiling, improving weed control and fertility, or adding conservation buffers/erosion control structures.