As organizations look for ways to gain carbon credits, working with farmers is one option they are considering.

There are carbon credit programs now available, although it is still early in the maturity of the carbon market. A carbon credit standard contract hasn’t been developed yet – especially related to how carbon credits are verified within the soil.

If farmers are interested, this is a good time to research and ask questions.

At MN Ag Expo, Matt Berger, an attorney and partner at Gislason & Hunter Attorneys at Law in Mankato, Minn., gave some great questions for farmers to ask if they are interested in carbon credit contracts.

“Like with many business contracts, there’s no right answer, there’s no wrong answer, as long as you understand what you are doing and are negotiating a fair deal based on what to ask for,” he said. “This isn’t intended to say, ‘Absolutely do this, or absolutely do that.’ It’s to understand what you’re committed to so you can be fairly compensated.”

• What are my obligations under this agreement? What am I agreeing to do?

Carbon contracts vary. Some may require new practices while others take into account current practices. Contracts can be written for short- or long-term commitments.

• Am I being paid to do particular practices, or am I being paid to reduce a certain amount of emissions or sequestering a certain amount of carbon, or something else? The correct wording must be written within the contract.

“Most of the contracts I have seen right now tend to focus on new practices,” he said.

Berger said there is already frustration from farmers because they have implemented practices that provide carbon sequestering benefits. The organization may or may not understand the many ways farmers have voluntarily selected conservation year after year. The contract may expect practices that are not in the best interest of the land today, so farmers need to advocate for contracts that accurately reflect the best accomplishable management practices.

“I think that’s a negotiation point,” he said.

• What other programs may I participate in besides the carbon contract?

Some contracts allow the farmer to take marginally productive land out of production and put it into CRP for additional payments, while other contracts do not allow farmers to participate in other conservation programs.

‘Understanding what options are on the table, or off the table for you, and understanding your obligations is important when you are reviewing these contracts,” he said.

• How am I getting paid? Is it calculated on a per acre basis? Is it based on the amount of carbon sequestered in that soil, or the amount of emissions that are avoided? Is it based on the eventual sale of a carbon credit in the market?

Each of these questions can help determine the risks that farmers could be taking with signing the contract.

“Just understanding how those payments are being calculated and what risks you are undertaking is important,” he said.

Other questions include:

• Are the payments guaranteed? Are they fixed? Do I know I am going to get the payment, or is it contingent on the credit eventually being sold?

• How is the payment structured? Is it a one-time payment upfront? Is it payments over time? If so, how often, and what duration?

• For upfront payments, are there adjustments built in? Can the organization come back later and measure carbon in the soil? If the soil isn’t sequestering as much carbon as was intended or predicted, will I be penalized or receive reduced future payments?

• How long does my carbon contract last? Entering a long-term contract now has risk because the carbon market and carbon programs are still young.

• What outs are there for me and for the other side? Can it be terminated early or is the termination date firm?

• What does the fine print say? Does it say up to a 10-year contract, but it can be terminated much sooner? If there is a dispute, what are my options to resolve the contract? Where might I have to travel to dispute their stand – perhaps in another state?

• How easy is it for me to meet the conditions of this contract? Do I need indemnification insurance?

• If I am being paid in a carbon contract to implement certain practices, does the contract require me to maintain those practices after the term of the contract runs out? Does the contract have a tail that says I will continue this practice into perpetuity? Does the contract tie up your land with an in-perpetuity easement? During the time of the contract – is it creating interest in a specific piece of land that is identified, or is it broader? Anything that is tied to the land can impact the ability of the farmer if they want to sell the land.

• Who am I contracting with? Are they a reputable company?

• Will third party verification be required? Do I want to give my information to that third party verifier? Is the third party reputable and someone I want to do business with?

• Who controls the data? Is it my data, or under the terms of the contract, can the organization sell to or share the data with whomever they want? What information will be made available about my farm that can be monetized by others?

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” Berger said. “When you enter these contracts, everyone expects them to do well. You never know if you are the one wanting to get out of it or wanting to keep it. Paying attention to it and understanding it is important.”