A fine assortment of speakers will share their expertise at the 2020 Central Minnesota Farm Show – Tuesday, Feb. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 26.
“I think the speakers add value to the farm show,” said Cindy Battleson, owner of Rapids Alterations and Repairs, of Sauk Rapids. “You go to the farm show and you go around and talk to vendors and meet people and get caught up; but the speakers are there to educate you and inform you about what’s going on.”
All of the 2020 presentations will be held in the Glenn Carlson Hall, so look for signage. Feel free to ask any of the volunteers circulating throughout the show for the location of presentations as well as any booths/vendors you may be looking for. Volunteers all wear orange vests, so they are easy to find!
Here is a list of the 2020 presentations:
Tuesday, Feb. 25
9 a.m. – “U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wetland Easements,” with Jayne E. Esch, attorney with Rinke Noonan. Esche will provide information and answer questions on new regulations surrounding federal wetland easements.
10 a.m. – Keynote “Regional Farm Economy,” with assistant commissioner Whitney Place, Minnesota Department of Agriculture.
Representing Commissioner of Agriculture Thom Peterson and the Minnesota Department of Ag, Place grew up on a family farm next Okabena, Minn., and has worked in leadership roles with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture for 8 years.
11 a.m. – “Debt Collection 101,” with Caleb Rannow, attorney with Rinke Noonan. Knowledge is power when it comes to debt and knowing the laws can assist farmers. Rannow will take questions about debt collection.
1 p.m. – “Markets and Risk Management,” with J.D. Schuerman, Advance Trading, Inc.
Schuerman will discuss the basics of put and call options, as well as other price risk management techniques.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
10 a.m. – “Did You Know? Propane Safety,” with Steven Schack, Beaudry Oil & Propane.
Safety is always a concern when working with propane at home or in the barn. Schack will provide good information that everyone should know about handling and/or using propane.
11 a.m. – “White Mold Management,” with Mike Blaine, Beck’s Hybrids.
What are the best management practices to manage white mold in soybeans? Blaine will be providing some answers in this session.
1 p.m. – “Addressing Farm Stress,” with Emily Wilmes, University of Minnesota Extension.
Wilmes is well-known and respected throughout Stearns County, so you won’t want to miss her presentation on dealing with stress. It just might change your life!