The Salvation Army shares Christmas gifts all year through

At the entrance to a cold storefront, a volunteer bell-ringer stands near a Salvation Army Red Kettle. The familiar ring reminds shoppers to share their loose change or a few dollars with those in need.

The Red Kettle program of The Salvation Army began 131 years ago in San Francisco. Providing a “pot” where passersby could throw in a coin or two, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee raised enough money to feed 1,000 people on Christmas Day in 1891.

Just in the U.S., The Salvation Army in 2022 will assist more than 4.5 million people during Thanksgiving and Christmas. The church also assists people around the world.

All the money dropped in each Red Kettle is designated for the county that hosts the Red Kettle, said spokesperson Dan Furry of The Salvation Army’s Northern Division (Minnesota and North Dakota).

Eighty-two cents goes directly to organization initiatives, according to their website.

Among the initiatives is their hot meal program, serving about 1,000 meals daily in Minnesota and North Dakota. The Salvation Army in Fargo, alone, serves a hot breakfast and lunch every weekday to about 200 people. They include people like Jimmy who is 85 years old and lives on a fixed income. He stops by several times a week for meals. Keith and Alexandra have two children and stopped by the Fargo site to pick up some donated dog food. They found a free hot meal, too.

The food program needs help because of 2022 inflation and the economy.

Many people are having to choose between food and housing costs, and now the heating season has arrived.

“Guest numbers are increasing while (food) costs are rising,” said Lt. Col. Dan Jennings, leader of The Salvation Army Northern Division. “We are doing our best to cut costs in order to continue serving the highest number of people.”

It’s not too late to volunteer as a bell-ringer for 2022, or to think about hosting a Red Kettle for 2023. Bell-ringing started on Nov. 11, 2022, and will continue until Dec. 24, 2022. They ring six days a week, taking Sundays off.

The enthusiasm of a bell-ringer can make a big difference in how much money is collected, Furry said.

“You don’t have to be in The Salvation Army to ring the bell, if you are looking for something fun to do, looking to help people in your neighborhood,” he said. Many people serve as bell-ringers as part of their Christmas traditions.

Whether money is raised through a Red Kettle or through The Salvation Army website, all donations remain in the county where they are given.

In addition to the Twin Cities Service Centers, there are 12 Service Centers in Greater Minnesota, as well as four Service Extension areas to serve people in every county. In North Dakota, there are six Service Centers, as well as Service Extension areas to serve more rural areas of eastern and western North Dakota.

Donations can also be designated to other counties or regions, he added.

Along with helping youth, providing housing assistance, and offering many other initiatives, The Salvation Army Northern Division provides critical services when there are disasters – tornadoes, straight line winds, flooding, fires and more.

Their disaster relief is quick to the scene, flexible, and scalable.

It is a great relief to hear The Salvation Army is present at disasters and providing assistance. In 2022, that included providing help in northwest Minnesota following flooding.

Their emergency response services work closely with law enforcement, emergency response teams, and state government.

“In most cases, we are invited,” Furry said. “When there is a tragedy, an emergency, a disaster – a particular need that the county emergency response team feels needs to be met by one of The Salvation Army disaster teams – they will contact us and ask us to deploy a team.”

It could be an apartment fire where people who are displaced need food, water, blankets and hotel vouchers. It could be civil unrest and The Salvation Army can provide food and hydration to first responders.

During floods, it may be taking care of people who are bagging sand. In the flood recovery phase, The Salvation Army may hand out gift cards or cleanup kits.

For 2022, the church has found that people who are on fixed incomes, are unemployed, or have other challenges are having a difficult time getting enough food. The number of people getting food from food shelves is up.

Even housing and utility needs are higher due to inflation, as well as the after-effects of the COVID pandemic.

Furry said there are many ways to get involved to help others – from volunteering, to donating clothing and goods for stores, to donating money and bell-ringing.

Visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/volunteer/ to learn more about how to help others in need.

“We work in concert with a lot of different organizations to do these kinds of things,” Furry said.

Playing the first note of that concert is The Salvation Army Red Kettle bell-ringer!