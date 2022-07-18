Three grand prizes at North Star Ag Expo

Three interesting and unusual grand prizes have been donated to the North Star Ag Expo – July 26-28, 2022, at the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer location near Medford, Minn.

These include a 42-inch Stor-Loc Modular Drawer System, from Stor-Loc; an HH Fabrication Skid Steer Quick Hitch, from Root River Equipment, LLC; and a Renegade 60-inch manure fork from Walco Equipment, LTD.

“When you walk into the show, stop in the lobby and there will be a table there. Just fill out the slip with your name and number,” said Dan Slowinski, show manager.

The drawing for all three prizes will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.

The show runs Tuesday through Thursday, July 26-28. Hours are Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Thursday. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Stor-Loc Modular Drawer System

The Stor-Loc Modular Drawer System was originally designed in 1982. The heavy-duty modular drawer system included features like full-length handles and a safety Interloc System. A patented Stor-Frame System was introduced with a unique combination of well-built drawers and shelving.

Today, Stor-Loc offers a wide range of products for every type of workstation or shop. Stor-Loc is based out of Kankakee, Ill., and their booth number at North Star Ag Expo is 406.

HH Fabrication Skid Steer Quick Hitch

The HH Fabrication Skid Steer Quick Hitch is donated by Root River Equipment, a new veteran-owned business located in Stewartville, Minn. President Justin Ness has served in the Navy for 17 years and remains on active duty.

“This is what I want to do when I retire,” Ness said in a recent phone interview. Starting his business renting equipment in North Carolina and Virginia, he was stationed in Minnesota in 2021. At that time, he formed an LLC in 2021 with his brother, Erik Sistad, who serves as vice president of Root River Equipment. Sistad graduated from Bemidji State University in 2021 with a bachelor’s in project management.

The North Star Ag Expo is the first farm show Root River Equipment will attend, and Ness is ready to say hello to everyone.

Root River Equipment is a distributor for Virnig, and a distributor and warranty facility for Digga. Ness has just added mini skid steers from Kanga, a member of Digga Group. They also sell/rent lines of pressure washers, tillers, and trenchers from Great Northern Equipment in Rogers, Minn.

Root River Equipment’s booth is 308.

Renegade Skid Steer Manure Fork

The Renegade Skid Steer Manure Fork is donated by Walco Equipment features a Euro/Global attach. This model is 60 inches wide with 36-inch tines.

“The frame is well built, and they will never have issues with that, and we do keep tines stocked,” said Rick Peine, Walco warehouse manager for the Randolph, Minn., store.

Look for Minnesota rep John Dieball at the North Star Ag Expo. He has information on lots of short line farm equipment, including sheep and goat equipment, feeders, and pens, cattle feeders, and bale racks, post hole diggers, pallet forks, buckets, and lots of Renegade equipment and attachments.

Walco Equipment’s booth is 401.

Best of luck to everyone and enjoy the North Star Ag Expo held July 26-28 at the Ritchie Bros. Auctioneer location near Medford, Minn.