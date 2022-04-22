Time to nominate your Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year

Minnesota Farmfest has opened their nomination window for Woman Farmer of the Year.

In its third year, this program recognizes the efforts of Minnesota women farmers who are integral to the success of their farms and ranches.

“Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year nomination forms are available now and it’s something you can do with a little extra time on your hands. While waiting to get into the fields for planting, or for someone who is very deserving, it’s easy to find 10 minutes to fill this out,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg.

The official rules and nomination form are found at ideagroup.com/farmfest/woman-farmer-of-the-year-award. Nominations close on May 20, 2022.

Jones encourages nominators to consider women with a high level of commitment to their farm/ranch in terms of hours dedicated to work, and with a positive impact on the farm and community. Women can also nominate themselves, and 2021 nominations can be updated and submitted again.

“You want to think of someone who is probably that ‘silent’ leader. They may work outside the home, but their heart and their spare time is spent on the farm helping with the bookkeeping, or driving the tractors,” Jones said. “It’s someone who thinks, ‘This is what I do. This is my day-to-day.’”

Not everyone can put in the type of commitment or has the work ethic of these women, and farm women are often underrecognized for their accomplishments.

From all nominations, five women will be selected as finalists. They will be asked to attend the third Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year recognition ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

The winner receives $1,000, and all five finalists receive gift baskets.

The ceremony will be held at the Wick Buildings Farmfest Center located in the center of the Farmfest grounds at Gilfillan, located between Redwood Falls, Minn., and Morgan, Minn.

Past winners

The 2021 Woman Farmer of the Year is Jane Goplen, who farms with her husband, Kent, in western Minnesota. They raise corn and soybeans. Kent focuses on the bigger jobs with Jane supporting the operation through driving tractor, hauling fuel, delivering seed, picking rocks, helping with repairs, bringing meals, completing farm accounting, and doing innumerable other jobs.

Jane is involved in her church activities, teaching Sunday school, bible study and arranging church events. She is a great promoter of agriculture and advocates extensively for those that choose farming as their profession.

She encourages all farmwomen to recognize that self-worth can’t be measured by a paycheck or prestige or attention. A role on the farm as someone who is there to help with “whatever comes up that day” is honorable. Attending to the details required to care for a family and farm can have a great effect on the operation’s success.

“We can feel ordinary, because what we do for the most part is rather ordinary, but when we stack up the ordinary, it becomes extraordinary,” she said.

The first Farmfest Farm Woman of 2020 is Sarah Kuschel. She ranches alongside her husband, Miles Kuschel, on the Rocking K Ranch in north central Minnesota. Her days are spent working with the cow/calf herd on 3,200 acres of grass, forest, and cropland in Cass County.

“We work hard together, but we have a lot of fun together,” she said. “I am always inspired to put my best foot forward to make sure the memories we are making will last a long time, because our time here is never guaranteed.”

A winning nomination

When filling out the nomination form, try to be as complete as possible in explaining the nominee’s contributions to the farm operation. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your nominee to learn more. Listing the various types of equipment she can drive, or the field practices she completes are helpful. Explaining her tasks with livestock and livestock care and how that helps the farm is good information.

The nomination form also has room to discuss the nominee’s relatable personal background, additional contributions to the ag community, and why the nominee should be selected as Farmfest’s Woman Farmer of the Year. Firsthand personal stories are appreciated, as well as photos, and if the nominator is interested, they can also make a video about their nominee.

Most importantly, submit all nominations by May 20.

“The Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award honors the hard-working female farmers all across Minnesota who selflessly give their time to grow crops and raise livestock to feed the world,” Jones said. “So many times, women on the farm wear multiple hats, tirelessly contributing to the farm but also participating in community, raising children, or working outside the home. For that commitment, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’”

