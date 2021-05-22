Unleaded 88 market gains traction as summer driving season arrives

With COVID-19 shelter-in-place regulations lifting, consumers are returning to their cars, the open road, and of course, gas stations.

New signage indicates Unleaded 88 (E15) – 15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline – is available at many pumps.

Sales of Unleaded 88 are up significantly from one year ago, said farmer Brian Thalmann, past president of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Plato, Minn. In early May 2021, Unleaded 88 was sold at nearly 2,400 locations across the U.S.

Even with high corn prices, producing and selling ethanol remained profitable – while providing a good product to consumers, Thalmann said.

“RINS (Renewable Identification Numbers) keeps this competitive now,” he said.

There has been much talk the last few years on Small Refinery Exemptions where refiners – under the Renewable Fuel Standard – were obligated to blend a certain amount of ethanol into gas and biodiesel into diesel.

Every time a gallon of biofuel is produced, a RIN comes along with it. When the blender blends the ethanol, they get the RIN that they can turn around and sell in the marketplace.

Those refineries that did not blend were exempted if they qualified. Their gallons were supposed to be used by someone else, but that didn’t happen.

“If they weren’t going to comply with the law as written, they were supposed to go out and buy RINS,” he said. “The last couple of years, RIN value has been low because the government didn’t force refineries to follow the rules.