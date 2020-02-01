ST. PAUL, Minn. – New weeds have been added to the state’s Noxious Weed Prohibited Eradicate List for eight Minnesota counties. In total, five weed species were confirmed for the first time in those eight counties in 2019.
“The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) maintains and updates the Minnesota noxious weed list,” said Emilie Justen with the MDA Noxious Weed Program. “The noxious weed list is part of the noxious weeds statute, which has been around since the late 1800s.”
It was started as a method to track and control Canadian Thistle. It was also meant to build awareness among landowners so they can help control the spread of the weed.
Currently there are 14 weed species on the eradicate list, nine species on the control list and 15 on the restricted weed list.
These lists can be found on the MDA website at http://www.mda.state.mn.us/noxiousweedlist, as well as a link to a county map showing which counties the eradicate species can be found in.
“Eradicate species are the category that are the state’s highest priority of terrestrial invasive plants,” Justen said. “Typically, there is a very small population in very few counties across the state.”
As a result, most people may not ever come across one of these eradicate species or be able to recognize them. That is why it is important for landowners to familiarize themselves with the eradicate species that are found in their county so they are better able to find and identify those weeds.
The new finds for 2019 include: black swallow-wort in Washington County, cutleaf teasel in Blue Earth County, Oriental bittersweet in Nicollet and Rice County, Palmer amaranth in Houston and Lincoln County, and poison hemlock in Clay, Nobles and Rice County.
“The map that updates nightly with reports of eradicate list species,” she said. “These weeds are not common at all, but they are high priorities for any number of reasons.”
Poison hemlock, for example, can be toxic to humans and livestock. It looks like a wild carrot and grows in moist conditions. In most cases, the toxicity is only a problem if ingested, but some people may be more sensitive and the sap coming in contact with skin could cause a reaction.
“We always recommend that if you suspect that you might come in contact with poison hemlock to wear gloves, long sleeve shirts, pants, and boots,” she said. “Just to make sure that you don't have any contact with the sap.”
Weeds like Palmer amaranth are well known among row crop farmers. This weed has already developed herbicide tolerance to glyphosate and other chemicals. Should it establish itself in Minnesota, it will be a real challenge for farmers to control.
Other weeds on the list, like Oriental Bittersweet, can cause property damage. This woody vine can easily overtake trees and wooded areas.
“Black swallow-wort, I believe is in a couple of metro counties, maybe three or four,” Justen said. “It really does look like a milkweed that is a vine. None of our native milkweeds are vines. They’re all regular plants.”
The big concern with black swallow-wort is that it is toxic to Monarch butterflies. Most milkweed species are beneficial to butterflies and serve as a location for eggs to be laid. Unfortunately, caterpillars cannot survive on black swallow-wort. Any eggs laid on this plant will not survive.
Should a landowner find one of the controlled noxious weeds on their property, they should contact their county agriculture inspector.
“The county ag inspectors will contact one of us at the MDA if it is an eradicate species,” she said.
The MDA will then come out to confirm the weed and work with the landowner to remove the weed.
There is also an email, arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us, where people can send photos of potentially noxious weeds directly to the MDA for them to review.
“Again, these are mostly pretty small populations,” Justen said. “A lot of counties don't have any eradicate species.”