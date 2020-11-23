When COVID-19 arrived and Minnesotans sheltered-in-place, consumers needed to become more self-reliant.
Many individuals and families stocked up on food and toiletries when it became available. For the first time ever, many people discovered what it was like to not have toilet paper or meat or fresh lettuce available at their grocery store.
In response, a new LLC, Victory Produce of Dassel, Minn., was started to help consumers get bulk items directly from farmers. The food is delivered as fresh as possible so it’s ready for processing or just to enjoy.
“Victory Produce was an idea that burst out of the need or the desire to help people not to have to run to the grocery store every day, or multiple times a week, but also to prepare for the future,” said owner Abby Barberg.
The name of her limited liability corporation, licensed in May 2020, refers to “victory through hard times if we are prepared.” The name also gives a nod to the Victory Gardens of WWI and WWII that provided food security and boosted morale.
Barberg has a large garden that her family manages for personal use, and she has purchased produce in bulk for more than 10 years.
She recognized she could help consumers get that same high quality product that her family and friends have enjoyed.
Using the Minnesota Grown directory, as well as the Facebook Group: Minnesota Farm Direct, Barberg contacted farmers to inquire if they had bulk produce available.
Once a product was secured, she sent out preorder forms to customers who had expressed an interest in purchasing that particular item from Victory Produce.
Her most recent example of this occurred when she secured locally grown and certified organic winter squash. The customers on her email list received a preorder form offering 40 pounds of squash for $40 or 20 pounds for $25. The preorder form needed to be submitted within a few days for those who wanted to participate.
“It is interesting to me what the community is looking for and what they need,” she continued. “I find out really quick on the preorder forms, which is helpful.”
During the last five months, Victory Produce offered 6,000 pounds of North Dakota baby red potatoes at 25 cents per pound (sold in 20 pound bags), lugs of peaches, big bags of carrots, bulk boxes of cherries, and 10-pound trays of blueberries or strawberries.
Customers had the opportunity to purchase local, organically-grown Aronia berries – a type of chokeberry and a great source of antioxidants.
Many Victory Produce customers purchased seed garlic to plant for the first time this fall, too.
When the product arrives, Barberg sends out a note to visit her roadside stand. Customers pay for and pick up the items they have ordered. Currently, Victory Produce has more than 590 followers on Facebook that have access to great deals on bulk produce.
“Many people said they had never liked blueberries until they got to taste them fresh without going through multiple warehouses on the way over,” she said.
Along with product, Barberg is finding the Victory Produce community is supporting each other with recipes and preservation tips.
Just how much produce is sold this winter depends on what farmers have available.
“I have one producer who contacted me who has a hydroponics setup and could provide fresh greens and things like that,” she said. “We’ll see if that is of interest.”
Currently, she is working on a grant with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture with hopes of purchasing a refrigerator truck. The truck would also allow her to deliver to locations outside of the Dassel/Cokato region.
“I can only imagine the potential growth next year,” she said. “People experienced the quality they never had before. I had a lot of comments from people who wish they would have ordered more.”