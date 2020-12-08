 Skip to main content
Vilsack to Reprise Role of Ag Secretary
Vilsack in Cedar Rapids (copy)

Former Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was in Cedar Rapids on June 17 to voice his support for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Vilsack, who is president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, said he hopes the deal can be ratified before the 2020 presidential campaign begins in full force.

 Photo by Aaron Viner

WASHINGTON – Several media outlets today reported that President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Tom Vilsack to return to his previous post of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, which he held for eight years under President Barack Obama.

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew released the following statement in response to the news:

“Between pandemic recovery, the imminent threat of climate change, rampant corporate power, and chronic overproduction, family farmers and ranchers have significant challenges ahead of them in the next several years – and they need a strong Secretary of Agriculture behind them to make it through in one piece. After eight years leading USDA, Tom Vilsack has the necessary qualifications and experience to steer the agency through these turbulent times. He must use his impressive set of skills to implement and enforce rules that protect farmers from anticompetitive practices, enact meaningful structural reforms that balance supply with demand, restore competition to agricultural markets, strengthen local and regional food systems, advance racial equity in agriculture, and mitigate the threat of climate change.

“However, the Secretary’s obligation is not just to serve farmers; it’s also to serve the American public at large. Many of the aforementioned reforms will benefit everyone by building a food system that is fairer, more sustainable, and more resilient to disruptions. In addition to those changes, we would urge Vilsack to expand nutrition assistance programs in order to ensure that millions of individuals who are facing unemployment and food insecurity are able to meet their most basic needs through the pandemic.”

