While St. Cloud is Minnesota’s 13th largest city, it still has a friendly, small-town vibe when it comes to the Central Minnesota Farm Show.

Friend, acquaintances, and neighbors will greet one another at the show on Feb. 28 through March 1 at River’s Edge Convention Center, but there now is an additional opportunity for socializing.

Volunteers are needed to make the Central Minnesota Farm Show a success. It takes over 70 volunteers to help move in, run the show, and move vendors out over three days.

One month ahead of the show, volunteers were still needed to assist with exhibitor set up; help attendees with parking meters; serve as greeters; take surveys and help with move out. Volunteer shifts range from 2-6 hours.

Co-chair Cindy Battleson enjoys serving on Central Minnesota Farm Show board and encourages interested ag businesspeople and farmers to get involved.

“There’s a lot of nice people on the board, and we’ve got a lot of new members on the board,” Battleson said. “We are always looking for people to serve.”

In addition to the volunteer positions during the show, several subcommittees are responsible for various show aspects that must be completed throughout the year.

These subcommittees focus on speakers, marketing, scholarships, sponsorships, volunteer coordination, logistics and an exhibitor event.

“It’s a great committee, because we all stay in our lanes, and we let our people and our committees stay in their lanes,” Battleson said.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show Board meets monthly (usually on the first Thursday of the month). With assistance from Laura Wagner, director of programs and events, the work all gets done.

For more information on how you can volunteer, please visit https://www.stcloudareachamber.com/programs/networking-special-events/farm-show/volunteers.