Widespread damage due to May 12 storms

West Central Minnesota – Severe weather forecasts were broadcast for over 24 hours before storms struck on May 12, but what would later be classified as a derecho still surprised many people.

The strength of the storms was most surprising. Barns were reduced to rubble. Thousands of trees – especially conifers – uprooted. Power poles snapped with thousands of rural customers losing power.

“Some of the most extreme thunderstorm winds in years raked southwestern and western Minnesota on Thursday,” according to the Climate Journal, produced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

A strong low-pressure system developed in Colorado and moved north/northeast. Thunderstorms formed in southern Nebraska and reached the Brainerd Lakes area just 6 hours later. The storm moved so quickly that it took many people by surprise.

Wind gusts with this storm, reached 107 mph and 102 mph in South Dakota.

Western Minnesota experienced continuous 60 mph wind gusts. Gusts of 94 mph were measured in Madison, Minn. and Verndale, Minn. Forada experienced 87 mph, Taunton: 81 mph, Florence, Artichoke, and Trosky: 80 mph, Graceville: 79, Marshall: 78, and Canby received 75 mph winds.

Northwest of Appleton, Minn., cattle sheds, machine sheds, and pole barns became tumbled messes. The same thing occurred near Wabasso, Minn. – some 70 miles south.

Bellingham, Minn., lost major grain bins at the local elevator. Near Holloway, Minn., eight empty turkey barns were smashed to the ground.

As of Monday, May 16, many rural farms were still without power. Farmers used generators to keep their wells working, as well as their refrigerators and freezers.

Minnesota Ag Statistics reported as of May 15 spring wheat was 5 percent planted, vs. 75 percent for the five-year-average. Corn was 35 percent planted compared with 72 percent on average, while soybeans were 11 percent complete, with a five-year average of 47 percent.

Sugarbeets were 8 percent planted, vs. 83 percent on average.

The storms and heavy rainfall limited farmers to just 2.4 days of fieldwork. Topsoil moisture was 91 percent adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture was also 91 percent adequate to surplus.

