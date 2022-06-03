Young farmers talk about recent storm damage

KERKHOVEN, Minn. – A May 12 derecho slammed through west central Minnesota crumpling buildings, bins, and trees.

Among those receiving damage are Luke and Hannah Sanders, who farm with Hannah’s parents, Harmon and Gina Wilts, at Wilts Family Farm.

Hannah is also an ag teacher at Willmar Public Schools.

The Wilts/Sanders lost a 48- by 48-foot machine shed, and another shed was damaged. The Sanders’ home will need new shingles that ripped loose in the wind and new patio door that shattered. Trees were lost. A farm windmill that generates electricity was damaged.

Theirs is a common sight.

The Sanders were asked to share their story by Commissioner of Ag Thom Peterson, as an example of what farmers are facing following the derecho. They told a little bit of their story with Peterson and Gov. Tim Walz who visited Benson, Minn., recently.

Luke and Hannah said the adjuster inspected their farm site about four days after the storm. He found quite a few things damaged – like the shingles – that were in worst shape than they realized.

A significant concern is the amount of insurance they had taken out on the shed that has to be completely rebuilt. Luke figured they had the building insured for about 40 percent of what it will cost to replace it, due to recent increases in lumber costs and inflation. They found a reputable excavator but were waiting for a bid on removing the damaged shed. They had yet to find a contractor to build a new one.

Fortunately, Luke and Hannah have a good support system that helped them clean metal and wood out of the grove and fields. Wilts Family Farm was back to field cultivating and planting four days after the derecho.

Luke added there is a big incentive to plant a crop rather than take prevented planting, even if the land shouldn’t be planted. The prevented planting payments wouldn’t pay as much as crop insurance could for a less-than-stellar crop. He’d like to see a high level of payment when prevent planting is the correct practice during a disaster.

And the input costs are getting out of hand, he added.

“Your fertilizer, your chemical costs have gone up so much, and for young guys like me, I can’t go out and buy a piece of land because it’s so expensive,” he said. “Somehow, we need more funding for young farmers. I’m still young, but I don’t feel young.”

Wilts Family Farm recently invested in a cow/calf herd to add diversification. Getting alfalfa planted this spring is another challenge for the farm, Luke added.

“It’s going to hurt for us to go buy expensive hay when we can’t get our own crop into the ground because it’s so wet,” Luke said.

Despite the challenges from the recent derecho, Luke and Hannah love farming and the farming lifestyle. Hopefully, the weather can still settle down for the 2022 growing season and help the Sanders and Wilts family produce a great crop.

