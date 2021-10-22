Fast digital financing enters farm loan market

A new online farm brokerage tool is giving qualified applicants agricultural loan approval within minutes.
Tillable, Inc., and Compeer Financial offer a digital financing program that can help farmers make rapid decisions regarding land purchases.
“It’s really just helping farmers get access to more farmland, to rent and to buy,” said Corbett Kull, founder and CEO of Illinois-based Tillable.
The new service is currently available in 144 counties in eastern and southern Minnesota, western and southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois, where Compeer Financial does business. A Farm Credit cooperative, Compeer Financial will underwrite and service all loans originated through the partnership.
“These are large loans,” Kull said. “You have to make sure the borrower is a good credit risk, and they have the ability to pay it back. It’s really just trying to solve that speed issue, see what we can do to speed the process up, and bring more transparency to the market.”
Founded in 2017, Tillable initially provided a way for farmers and landowners to find each other and rent land. They continue to offer this service, plus electronic leases, and electronic payments, and over 1 million acres have been “claimed” on Tillable.
Now Tillable wants to put together land sellers and buyers. In their new relationship with Compeer, they make it easy to determine eligibility for a loan and will handle the financial paperwork electronically.
“We have customer service specialists who can help at every step along the way,” Kull said. “We know quality farmland sells fast, and we’re ready to move as quickly as possible to help farmers grow their businesses.”
A graduate of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Kull previously started 640 Labs. He and Craig Rupp “leveraged the power of analytics, mobile technologies and cloud computing to help farmers capture and store in-field data.”
Kull decided to develop Tillable’s newest products after he tried to buy farmland himself. He thought he’d look online to find financing – like many people do for home mortgages.
“I was surprised there weren’t any full digital solutions out there for filling out an application and seeing if I could get approved for a loan,” he said.
So, he talked with various lenders.
“Depending on the lenders, it could take two days, two weeks, or two months to hear back,” he noted, but with the current hot land market, farms are selling relatively quickly. Farm auctions are coming up all the time, and with the aging Baby Boomers, auctions and land sales are going to increase for some time.
Kull’s solution gives instant approval for a farm loan, so a farmer can buy land with confidence before someone else buys it.
The online process starts with going to tillable.com and clicking on “loans.” The user creates an account. Once they log in, the user enters their e-mail address, phone number, and some basic answers to questions: How many acres are you looking to buy? What is the approximate purchase price? What is the collateral for the purchase? What is your on-farm and off-farm income?
“We will give the potential buyer information around what rates of loans are available, and the length of loan that is possible, along with digital identify verification,” Kull said. “Then you hit submit and qualified applicants should get approved instantly through Tillable.”
Compeer then requests other documentation for the loan approval process. Specialists from Compeer and Tillable reach out to the user about the application and help close the loan.
Kull says the normally intensive and difficult land purchasing process is streamlined with Compeer and Tillable.
This new way of buying and renting land offers farmers several advantages, he said. For many farmers, their personal network starts to break down once you get 30, 40, or 60 miles from your home base of operation.
“With a platform like Tillable, it really brings more transparency to the market of what land might be available for rent,” he said.
On the buying and selling side, Tillable could offer a democratic solution that can bring new people into farming, as well as investors and current farmer/landowners.
“A lot of great people are getting more interested in agriculture today, so hopefully platforms like Tillable can introduce more people to agriculture,” Kull said. “Whether you just want to own a farm and rent it out, or if you actually want to own a farm and farm it, really we’re just bringing more people into the industry.”