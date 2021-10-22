Fast digital financing enters farm loan market

A new online farm brokerage tool is giving qualified applicants agricultural loan approval within minutes.

Tillable, Inc., and Compeer Financial offer a digital financing program that can help farmers make rapid decisions regarding land purchases.

“It’s really just helping farmers get access to more farmland, to rent and to buy,” said Corbett Kull, founder and CEO of Illinois-based Tillable.

The new service is currently available in 144 counties in eastern and southern Minnesota, western and southern Wisconsin, and northern Illinois, where Compeer Financial does business. A Farm Credit cooperative, Compeer Financial will underwrite and service all loans originated through the partnership.

“These are large loans,” Kull said. “You have to make sure the borrower is a good credit risk, and they have the ability to pay it back. It’s really just trying to solve that speed issue, see what we can do to speed the process up, and bring more transparency to the market.”

Founded in 2017, Tillable initially provided a way for farmers and landowners to find each other and rent land. They continue to offer this service, plus electronic leases, and electronic payments, and over 1 million acres have been “claimed” on Tillable.

Now Tillable wants to put together land sellers and buyers. In their new relationship with Compeer, they make it easy to determine eligibility for a loan and will handle the financial paperwork electronically.

“We have customer service specialists who can help at every step along the way,” Kull said. “We know quality farmland sells fast, and we’re ready to move as quickly as possible to help farmers grow their businesses.”