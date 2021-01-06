I think we are all glad to say goodbye to 2020

I think we should take a mulligan for 2020.

It came to mind when my wife told me that her little dog had gained 2 pounds. That may not sound like much, but the dog started at 10 and went to 12.

You know that saying about people in glass houses not throwing stones? Yeah, I don’t do fat shaming, not even for little dogs. I was trying to be supportive, because it’s been a hard year for all of us. There’s been more than a little stress eating going on, and not only by chubby dogs.

I think we need to take a mulligan.

I’m not a golfer, but when a golfer I know told me about mulligans, I immediately became a fan.

As the story goes, a golfing foursome included a guy named Mulligan. He’d had a busy day, was too distracted to warm up before the game started, and at the first tee, whacked a terrible shot. He set another ball down and got ready to take a second swing. His friends asked just what he thought he was doing and he said, “Oh, I’m taking a correction shot.”

The idea caught on and soon bad golfers all over the country were giving each other a chance to take another whack at things, penalty-free. The concept was named for Mr. Mulligan.

What do you think?

Mulligans do require a couple of rules. First, you only get one per game. I don’t know about you, but I’m 66 years old and I can’t think of another year in my lifetime that I would like to have wiped from the board more than this one. I’m aware there’s a chance of a worse one coming down the pike, but I don’t want to live my life waiting for it.