Coming up on their 40th anniversary, Lundell Plastics has always strived to make farming easier for all parties involved. Vance Lundell, owner and founder of Lundell Plastics, said he started the company back in 1981 simply to make his life easier on his hog operation.
When he went to get a new auger for hog manure, he discovered that no retailer was manufacturing an auger out of plastic to reduce the destructive power of hog manure.
“Everyone back then was all steel,” he said. “Steel was getting eaten up by hog manure. I thought it was an opportunity to make augers out of plastics.”
Now, approaching their fifth decade of operation, Lundell said the humble roots of Lundell Plastics have expanded to pretty much all corners of the ag market.
“We veered off in a bit of a different direction,” he said.
In 2020, Lundell Plastics released their newest closing wheel for planters. Matt Roeder, the lead product engineer on the closing wheel team, said the new wheel finally checks all the boxes, instead of just a few.
“We took the high points of all of them and made something that works better,” Roeder said. “We’re all involved in farming and it seemed like there was always something that just made the wheels not work.”
The new Lundell Plastics closing wheel is a polly wheel to avoid wet dirt sticking to the planter. Roeder said the new wheel managers to avoid any seed lift while closing the furrows and works well in all conditions, instead of just a few from the other manufacturers.
To learn more about their new closing wheel, or to see some other Lundell Plastics products, visit their website at www.lundellplastics.com.
