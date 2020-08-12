Because I have a background in Manufacturing Engineering, I approach every product I make with the intent to understand the mechanics of why the product works, how it works, and how to make it better for the customer.
Let’s take a look at the mechanics of windbreak. What features actually make a windbreak do its job? You buy them to protect your cattle from strong winds, to withstand those winds without tipping over, to redirect or deflect blowing snow, and hopefully to last many years to come.
I addressed each of these points when designing my patented design.
When it comes to standing up to high winds, many people seem to think that the heaviest panels are the solution – I’ve even some weighing in at over 1200 pounds – It really comes down to design, including weight distribution, the physics behind the length of legs, and some manner of allowing a little air-flow relief.
My design weighs 940 pounds with most of the weight being in the bottom of the panel. Again, this is physics. If the panel is top-heavy, it will simply tip over.
Additionally, my legs are 12 and a half feet long, made of 3 and a half inch pipe to assure a steady (and heavy) base. I chose this pipe because it is heavy, at over 110 pounds per leg, and also because it has a wider diameter, which helps keep it from sinking in the mud. The final element of design is a 5 inch gap which runs horizontally between the two sheets of steel, to allow a slight relief of wind. I have found that a solid panel without wind-relief is far more likely to be pushed or tipped during heavy winds. My windbreak panels have been tested to withstand over 70 mile per hour winds.
I know from growing up on a cattle farm that it can be so hard to make valuable purchases that become good investments. There are a lot of products on the market (not just cattle products) that end up being a waste of money. I want my customers to have quality products that last years to come, and obviously I want them to return to me when they need additional products.
So, I proudly design all of my products with this in mind. In order to produce a high-quality windbreak, create maximum strength, and ensure top-quality welds, 100% of the steel used on the frame is NEW steel. I use 22ga. galvanized steel decking, and 3”x2” rectangular tubing to give a solid frame, providing many years of use.
Finally, I addressed ease-of-use. If you have read about any of my other products, you may see a theme here. It has always been very important to me to design products that make life a little easier for the customer. There are windbreak on the market that are too heavy and complicated to set up by one person. There are some that require the legs to be completely removed in order to set them up. Some require several tools and a second or third person. I wanted to fix these issues and allow for some efficiency in use.
My windbreak has a patented leg design that rotates while still connected to the frame. This means you don’t have to bear the weight of a 110 pound leg! There is a set bolt and safety pin to keep leg in place once you have positioned it. I can confidently say a person can set this panel up in less than 2 minutes. Can you imagine how much time one could save? They are also very easy to move because of my unique lifting bar, which allows for the use of either forks or a bucket for movement and setup.
The final component is cost. I want to make a quality product with top-graded steel, without having to charge a fortune. This is not an easy balance! I’m happy to say that I’m able to stay very competitive on price. For more information, please see my website at www.ironranchsd.com.
This article was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special feature for our virtual farm show.