Following two somewhat milder winters, last winter was more like the notorious central states winters. The usual demands on heating equipment in the ag world were ramped up with keeping barns and shops warm through winter as well as drying grain.
Grain farmers realized even more value as they looked to EconoDri-Val6 Drying Combos to help with harvest grain drying.
Our philosophy of dehumidifying air for grain drying while maintaining good test weight, grain quality and economical drying costs, can be done with the same Val6 Radiant Heater that will keep your shop warm and calving barn warmer as well as help you get more use out of your aeration storage bins.
And if you feed your own grain, you get even more of a bonus with our high quality good test weight grain---the test weight really tells you the feeding quality.
It is done with quiet operation, cost-efficient fuel consumption, and without dangerous monoxide or fumes.
We were also challenged with extremely frigid temps that raised feeder pig mortality, even in heated feeding buildings. Keeping equipment repaired and rolling is vital to maximize feedlot returns, make life easier for man and beast working the squeeze chute and for maximizing newborn survival when birthing collides with extreme cold.
In addition to our AgHeaters.com line-up of portable “go-anyplace-and-heat-anything” Val6 heaters, anyone going to our AgHeaters.com website will see that our product lines include our FireLake furnaces that burn waste oil as the fuel – typically considered Free Fuel.
Waste oil furnace technology has made huge strides from the pioneering early style furnaces. While early technology could be challenging to adjust to efficient combustion, plus take upwards of a day to thoroughly clean, we know from 25-plus years of experience that understandable, common sense function waste oil furnaces will always translate into happy, satisfied customers.
From logical, understandable controls and adjustments, to typically five-minute clean-out and easy maintenance, we are your knowledgeable furnace resource for maximum heat, minimum maintenance, and the bonus – free waste oil fuel.
At AgHeaters.com, we are the exclusive central states distributor of the Val6 Radiant Heater product line, serving Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota, as well as neighboring states and provinces. We have a 25-plus year history of selling and servicing waste oil furnaces and boilers, both utilizing oil-change oil as fuel.
