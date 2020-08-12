The agriculture industry is full of hard working, dedicated farm families that work day in and day out, not only to feed the world, but to pass on the tradition and legacy of the family farm. At Farmers Implement & Irrigation, those same values and traditions are what has allowed this family-owned and operated business to serve farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and beyond for over 40 years.
In 1972, David Gullickson joined Osvog Implement in Brookings, S.D., part time in the parts department, and from there, Gullickson stuck with the company in various roles. In 1976, Harlan and Dave Ihnen purchased Osvog Implement, which was incorporated as Farmers Implement & Irrigation later that year. In 1980, Farmers Implement & Irrigation became a Valley Irrigation dealer. That year, Gullickson became a partner of the dealership. In March of 1998, Gullickson became the sole owner of Farmers Implement & Irrigation. In 2013, two of Gullickson’s children, Jeff Gullickson and Michele Lewandowski, joined their father at the dealership.
Today, Farmers Implement & Irrigation is a one-stop-shop for New Holland and Kubota equipment and Valley Irrigation, as well as other brands, including Kinze, Grasshopper, Westfield, Vermeer, Wil-Rich, Kuhn-Krause, and MDS. Farmers Implement & Irrigation now consists of two storefronts in Brookings and Watertown, S.D. Their mission has always been, “To consistently provide our customers with an experience that exceeds their needs in sales, service, and parts with quality people and products.”
Currently, the parts team is busy ensuring farmers stay up and running during hay season and gearing up for harvest right around the corner. From now until September, you can save on genuine New Holland lubricants, coolants, filters and Fleetguard through the New Holland Performance Event. The service team has also been busy servicing anything from lawn mowers and garden tractors to combines and choppers and everything in between. The irrigation team is in the middle of their busy season, as well, and is currently working on some exciting new projects including a lagoon project. Farmers Implement & Irrigation has a large inventory of Genuine Valley parts to meet all your irrigation needs, plus their Valley Certified irrigation team has the experience and knowledge to keep your pivots up and running and reduce down time. The sales team is continuing to meet customer’s equipment needs and ensure you get the right equipment for the job. There are various rebates and financing programs going on now for a limited time across Farmers Implement & Irrigation’s different brands.
As with Farmers Implement & Irrigation, the agriculture industry is ever-evolving and with that comes advancements in technology and the equipment farmers use to get the job done. One of those exciting new advancements in technology includes the new Kinze True Speed high speed meter that gives you the ability to accurately plant at speeds from 3-12 miles per hour, allowing you to plant up to twice the number of acres in a day versus a conventional meter. It will be exciting to see what this new product among other continued changes and advancements yet to come for the agriculture industry.
A lot has changed at Farmers Implement & Irrigation over the years, but one thing has remained the same. The customer is and always has been the number one priority. Farmers Implement & Irrigation prides itself in the wealth of knowledge of their members of the service, parts, sales, and irrigation teams hold and make it their job to keep you working and reduce your down time in the field.
This article was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special feature for our virtual farm show.