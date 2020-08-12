From rolling on big rig through the iron mines of Minnesota to providing water for cattle on operations across the country, producers have found old mining tires have plenty more life in them.
“It’s a product that outlasts anything out there in the market,” said Randy Holmquist, owner of Heartland Tanks & Supply, a Mitchell, South Dakota-based company that specializes in turning the huge tires into water tanks, feedlot scrapers wind breaks and more.
The rubber water tanks range in diameter from 5 to 13 feet – holding between 200 and 1,700 gallons. With walls 4-6 inches thick, the water is insulated for cold winter months. The fabric tires are safe for livestock and they stand up to abuse.
Heartland Tanks fits the tanks with a steel plate to seal the bottom and make them portable for moving from pasture to pasture or around the lot. Cement or bentonite are other options for the tank bottoms. The company also makes concrete covers to fit any tank.
Along with water tanks, Heartland also turns the tire sidewalls into windbreaks. They turn the arcs into scrapers that can be attached to a skid loader or a tractor for pushing snow and cleaning feetlots and barns. Tires can also be turned into bale feeders and feed bunks.
“I used to say it is recycling, but the real word is repurposing,” said Holmquist, who bought the company from Wenzel Construction two years ago.
Outside of tires, Heartland Tanks offers steel bale feeders and corral panels made by Wolles Manufacturing in Dell Rapids, South Dakota.
Holmquist sold tires before, but not on nearly the same scale. Heartland Tanks has recently branched out to serving several different states, and business has been picking up. Heartland has dealers everywhere from North Dakota to Texas and Colorado to Michigan.
While many of the tires they use come from Minnesota’s Iron Range, some come from mines in Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana and Nevada.
“We always have a good supply on hand, and we can deliver it anywhere,” Holmquist said.
He enjoys getting to know the customers and working with their network of dealers. His goal is to provide a quality product.
“We try to satisfy customers with a product that’s going to last them,” he said.
