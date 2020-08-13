From Minnesota repair shop, hydraulic door manufacturer expands to 36 locations
What started in a Minnesota repair shop 32 years ago has become a trusted name in the overhead door industry.
Rick Peterson opened a welding shop in Lake Benton, Minnesota, doing any type of repairs local farmers needed. He built his first commercial hydraulic door there in 1992, and it opened new horizons for the local shop, the birthplace of the PowerLift Door.
Peterson designed his hydraulic lift door at the request of farmers who were looking for something more efficient and dependable. He aimed to keep things simple, with few moving parts. A lot of work went into the design, he said in a company video.
“It’s surprising how much work and effort it takes into making something simple,” Peterson said.
Quality is important. Every PowerLift Door features a fully welded structure with no bolts to stretch and loosen over time.
“Sometimes less is more. Less is better,” Peterson said.
The hinge system features bronze PTFE (Teﬂon) infused bushings with a service life measured in centuries. Hinges are self-lubricating and designed to last a lifetime. The doors come with a lifetime warranty on the structure.
PowerLift Doors are heavy-duty and stand up to weather and abuse. Peterson said they’ll even push snow out of the way.
“It’s bulletproof. It just plain works,” he said.
The hydraulic doors caught on, especially as farm equipment grew bigger and bigger. PowerLift Doors provide a larger opening while at the same time keeping building costs down by using up very little of the opening for the door frame.
Customers liked that they were easy to use. Instead of having to heave a heavy door open on sliding rails or rolling up a door, PowerLift doors work at the touch of a button. As an added benefit, when open, they provide an awning over the building approach that can serve as a shaded area to work outside.
By 2008, the small shop in Lake Benton could no longer handle production for PowerLift Doors, and Peterson built a larger shop outside of town. That’s also when he began to seek out additional shops throughout the U.S. that could built and install PowerLift Doors with the same level of customer service PowerLift customers were used to.
PowerLift expanded to Nebraska and North Dakota. Now PowerLift doors are made and serviced at 36 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The doors are built, delivered and installed by trained professionals, and the shops offer nearby support for customers.
The brand also expanded to other markets – aviation, commercial, industrial, residential and dairy. PowerLift even designed the doors for an Iowa wedding chapel that can raise its walls for open air ceremonies.
The door’s options and features also evolved. They can use remote control, secondary power sources and an electric over hydraulic locking system.
PowerLift has more than 11,000 doors in operation. Each is custom designed and built to meet the customer’s precise needs. Many go into newly built shops, but PowerLift also does retro-fit projects for customers looking to bring new life and utility to their old barn or shop. The doors can be sized to fit in the current opening. The door’s design offers better use of the space, often allowing customers to move in larger equipment through the same opening.
“PowerLift doors are very popular with farmers completing a retro-fit project,” company spokeswoman Amanda Bennett said. “Beyond our experience, our philosophy revolves around three customer-oriented principles: quality, reliability and local service.”
This article was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special feature for our virtual farm show.