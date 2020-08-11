Rush-Co, a diversified, family-owned manufacturing company located in Springfield, South Dakota, was officially established in 2009, but the company’s history traces all the way back to 1954 and the Wahpeton Shoe Hospital, later renamed Wahpeton Canvas Co. The company’s success has been driven by its highly-skilled staff, whose hard work and dedication has made Rush-Co a leader in manufacturing highly engineered cover systems.
With over 50 years of experience, Rush-Co staff members are experts at producing high quality, affordable and trouble-free products. They excel at designing and producing custom fabric solutions for nearly any challenge or application, including livestock shade systems, which are shipped all over the U.S. and to other countries.
Rush-Co Shade Systems are the affordable, long-lasting way to protect your herd health. According to university research in Arkansas, providing artificial shade added daily gain of more than 20%. University research in Florida determined that dairy cows provided with shade produced 10-19% more milk. So whether you choose a Rush-Co Permanent Shade System or the Portable Systems, protecting your livestock investment from the elements is good business.
Portable Shade: Developed in cooperation with local ranchers, Rush-Co’s Portable Livestock Shade Systems are the low cost, durable solution that will protect your livestock from the elements for years. Portable shade systems are easy to install and easy to move from location to location on the ranch. Made from galvanized steel, and a durable vinyl and mesh cover system, customers enjoy a trouble-free, long-life shade system. Benefits of Rush-Co’s Portable Livestock Shade Systems include:
• Engineered to withstand severe weather.
• 31x31-foot shade area (about 65 head of cattle).
• 41x41-foot shade area (approximately 100 head).
• Eliminates sprinkler use – reduces mud and mess.
• Cover forms an arc, allowing for easy rain runoff while maintaining adequate cover tension at all contact points (reduces wind whip, prolonging cover life).
• Two piece cover system – eliminates wind whip and improves on ease of install.
• Easy one-time installation (with two people and common equipment, a 2-4 hour installation time).
• All components bolt together, no welding required.
• Holes are pre-drilled for easy assembly.
• Two base weight options with water tank or without.
• All steel parts are galvanized to reduce corrosion and ensure long life.
• Cover is made of a durable vinyl and 80% mesh combination and reinforced with webbing throughout.
• Duel cover tension system – cover is tensioned using both coated cable and webbing with 2-inch ratchets at each corner for superior tensile strength.
• The system breaks down into small and light-weight components for easy shipping.
• With the water tank as the system base weight, the water can easily be drained to make the entire system light-weight and easily moveable as a single piece.
• Built-in fork-lift sockets for easy transportation on your ranch.
• Tall 14-foot work height allows machinery to work below.
• Best value – Compare pricing and features, and you will see that the Rush-Co portable livestock shade system is the superior choice.
Permanent Shade: Featuring corrosive-resistant, galvanized steel, components and durable vinyl and mesh cover system, Rush-Co’s Permanent Livestock Shade Systems ensure a trouble-free system that can stand-up to the most severe weather conditions. Benefits of Rush-Co’s Permanent Livestock Shade Systems include:
• Engineered to withstand severe weather conditions.
• 20x80-foot shade area (approximately 100 head of cattle).
• Eliminates sprinkler use – reduces mud and mess.
• Cover is forms an arc, allowing for easy rain runoff while maintaining adequate cover tension at all contact points (reduces wind whip, prolonging cover life).
• Easy one-time installation (with two people and common equipment expect a 4-6-hour installation time).
• All components bolt together, no welding required.
• Holes are pre-drilled for easy assembly.
• All steel parts are galvanized to reduce corrosion and ensure long life.
• Cover made of durable vinyl and 70% mesh combination, reinforced with webbing throughout.
• The cover is permanently installed. Within minutes, and from the ground, the cover can be rolled out for use, or rolled up for winter storage.
• Duel cover tension system – cover is tensioned using webbing with 2-inch ratchets for superior tensile strength.
• The system breaks down into small, light-weight components for easy shipping.
• Tall 14-foot work height (based on 4-foot concrete pier height) allows for your machinery to work below the system without interference.
• Best value – Compare pricing and features, and you will see that the Rush-Co Permanent Livestock Shade System is the superior choice.
Custom Shade: Rush-Co’s Custom Livestock Shade Systems deliver excellent usability and dependability. All systems are manufactured in the USA. Superior features of a Rush-Co Custom Livestock Shade Systems include:
• Engineered specifically to meet your design criteria.
• Shade systems can be small or large scale projects – all are welcome.
• Engineered to withstand severe weather conditions.
• Choose from previous designs, or choose to create your own.
• Structures made from finest steel components, galvanized to resist corrosion.
• Various weather resistant cover materials available including: Polyethylene vinyl, and multiple cloth fabrics
For more information about Rush-Co Livestock Shade Systems or a free estimate, call 1-866-776-5617 or e-mail us.
