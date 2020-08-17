The ARC Group designs risk management solutions tailored to your operation
Greetings to all South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska producers!
The Ag Risk Consulting Group wants to work with you! As an independent local business, I have the experience and expertise to help you design, then execute a grain merchandising plan tailored to your operation that is completely aligned with your best interests, independent of all end users.
We do not try to predict the market, but rather focus on protecting opportunities within futures, basis, and carry. Staying independent affords YOU, the producer, the avenue to maximize these opportunities inside a successful marketing plan.
You can START today knowing that the ARC Group will look out for your best interests and understands your operation and its goals. We START by laying out a plan of action tailored to meet your risk management goals. START today by reaching out to me either on the phone or by email to setup a time to visit more about the impact The ARC Group can have in your operation.
I look forward to the conversation about how we can help to make your farming future brighter and more confident.
Sincerely,
Tim Bickett
Independent Marketing Advisor
Worthington, Minnesota
507-295-3210
This article was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special feature for our virtual farm show.