“Flexibility to handle varying field conditions” became one of the main guiding principles when Summers Manufacturing developed the VRT Renegade and this focus on flexibility paid off big time for producers this year.
Mark Belter of Leonard, N.D., assessed many tillage tools and decided to purchase a Summers VRT Renegade after seeing its flexibility with a field demonstration in late November of 2019. Regarding the spring of 2020, Mark Belter said, “We had a lot of corn ground that didn’t get worked last fall, but we were able to get it ready for planting with a single pass of the VRT Renegade this spring. The flexibility of the VRT Renegade allowed us to adjust for some widely varying field conditions this spring and get over ground that we could not have worked with any of our other tillage tools.”
In 2016, when Summers Manufacturing was considering a development focus relative to vertical tillage and high speed disks, the company hosted a set of producer focus groups across the upper Midwest. Summers invited producers with previous experience using most vertical tillage and high speed disks on the market. A common theme echoed by producers in these discussions was the frustration with needing so many different tillage tools because while a particular tool would work well in one set of conditions it may not perform as well in different soil types or in varying moisture and residue levels. Producers in the focus groups also suggested that a truly flexible tillage tool could fit into their operations as both a spring and fall tool. Summers Manufacturing took the input and challenges offered by producers to drive the development of what became the farmer-inspired Summers VRT Renegade, with VRT standing for Variable Rate Tillage.
Throughout 2019 and spring of 2020, many unique field conditions were presented to area producers. Prevented plant acres from 2019, cover crops planted to soak up moisture, unharvested crops, spring harvest and wet conditions all contributed to these unprecedented challenges. In addition to the challenges of the varying conditions, many producers dealt with compressed time frames in facing the challenge of finishing the harvest of 2019 and preparing the ground for a 2020 crop simultaneously. The flexibility of the Summers VRT Renegade became incredibly evident with these widely varying and challenging conditions.
“In the spring of 2020, we had producers using the Summers VRT Renegade in all kinds of conditions,” said Bruce Johnson, Director of Innovation for Summers Manufacturing. “You’d talk with one producer who was working sub-inch to just very lightly scratch the surface and open up wet fields to speed up the drying. Then you would talk to another who would be using aggressive tillage to work down standing corn stalks to get ready for planting. The really fun part of working with the VRT Renegade this spring is that we could help producers get the results they wanted across a wide variety of conditions.”
Achieving this level of flexibility in tillage required thinking outside of the box. In the envisioning process the Summers team spoke with producers about how to manage numerous adjustments, providing great flexibility while keeping it easy to use. One of the producers stated, “Why don’t you just use an iPad and make it as easy as setting a radio station on my pickup radio.”
The spirit of that comment was well received by others within the focus groups and became another guiding principle in the development of the Summers VRT Renegade. The result of this effort is that virtually everything on the VRT Renegade can be adjusted from the cab with the touch of an iPad. Producers can set the machine for the outcomes they desire in varying conditions and save the setting as easily as saving a radio station on their pickup radio. These pre-sets then allow the machine to easily adapt to varying conditions or desired outcomes with the touch of the iPad.
The flexibility of the VRT Renegade allows easy adjusting of the Samurai blade angle independently on the front and rear of the machine from a zero to nineteen degree angle. Along with adjusting the angle, the hydraulic hitch, wing down pressure, variable rolling basket down pressure and gauge wheels, the VRT Renegade can be tuned for the outcomes desired by producers with ease across vastly varying conditions. The flexibility of the VRT Renegade has proven the tool to be as useful of a fall primary tillage tool as it is as a spring field finishing or seedbed preparation tool. What’s more is it has proven itself a versatile option to work up cover crops, break up sod and deal with many problem situations caused by unusual conditions. 2020 has certainly thrown a lot of unique situations at the VRT Renegade, and its flexibility has risen to the challenge.
