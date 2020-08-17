Morton Buildings offers $75,000 building credit, John Deere prize package for 2020’s ‘Giving Away the Farm’ sweepstakes
What’s better than money to put toward a new building? How about a new UTV to go with it?
It’s all part of a prize package being given away by Morton Buildings, an industry leader in post-frame construction headquartered in Morton, Illinois.
The company’s annual “Giving Away the Farm” sweepstakes offers a prize package valued at $98,000. It includes a construction credit towards a new Morton building and a 2019 John Deere Gator XUV835M crossover utility vehicle.
“Giving Away the Farm” sweepstakes runs until Oct. 22. Anyone can enter online www.mortonbuildings.com/sweepstakes.
This is the 11th year Morton has offered the sweepstakes. Typically people sign up both online and at summer trade shows. The cancellation of many shows due to COVID-19 means that those who wouldn’t normally sign up at trade shows have the opportunity to register to win online.
Last year’s winner came from an online entry.
Previous winners have built farm, equestrian, commercial, and residential facilities across Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Illinois, Ohio and New York.
“We’re excited to once again be able to offer this amazing prize package,” Morton Buildings marketing manager Lisa Bocklage said. “It appeals to a wide variety of agricultural and rural audiences serviced by our construction centers across the nation.”
This year’s prize includes a $75,000 credit toward the construction of a Morton Buildings building of winner’s choice. The John Deere Gator has retail value of $23,000. It features a green and yellow cab with three-person cockpit, alloy wheels, cargo box lift and brush guard. A powerful gas engine delivers superb starting, idling and throttle response, while the Dual A-arm front and rear suspension provides a smooth ride over challenging terrain and excellent hauling characteristics.
There is no purchase or payment necessary to win. The sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and D.C. who are 21 years of age or older who own land within the Morton Buildings service area.
This article was produced in conjunction with the advertiser as a special feature for our virtual farm show.