COLUMBIA, Mo. — The 2020 University of Missouri Extension State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest took place virtually Sept. 12-13. More than 100 youths from across the state applied their evaluation and communication skills.
Youths involved with the livestock judging program develop key life skills, Maria Calvert, state 4-H agriculture and natural resources educator, said in a news release.
Judging team members must make rapid decisions and defend those decisions, Calvert says. Students improve their communication and critical thinking abilities. They become organized and self-disciplined, learn to accept criticism, develop self-confidence and become leaders. Alumni of the program report that success in the livestock judging competition has translated to employment opportunities, internships and scholarships, she says.
Participants competed in one of two age divisions, junior (8-13) and senior (14-18).
The top three junior competitors were Corbin Neil, Vernon County, first; Scarlett Miller, Carroll County, second; and Trenton Edwards, Warren County, third. The top junior team was from Carroll County.
The top three senior competitors were Jessie Lowe, Bates County, first; Quincy Wiegand, Randolph County, second; and Brayden Gast, Vernon County, third. The top senior team was from Audrain County.
The top 10 competitors ages 8-10 were also recognized: Scarlett Miller, Carroll County, first; Michaela Miller, Carroll County, second; Stetson Stone, Audrain County, third; Ty Murphy, Saline County, fourth; Kaston Pitt, Carroll County, fifth; Addie Honan, Nodaway County, sixth; Faith Calvin, Jasper County, seventh; Tyler Meier, Cape Girardeau County, eighth; Kenton Merrifield, Bates County, ninth; and Thomas Hulse, Marion County, 10th.