JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As farmers head back to the field for another year of spring planting, the hemp industry is working to gain traction in the state after a long hiatus.
Producers have to apply to grow hemp, and the Missouri Department of Agriculture began accepting applications on Jan. 2. As of April 3, the department has issued 239 hemp registrations and permits to 156 entities.
Some entities filed multiple requests, including some farms and businesses seeking both a producer registration and an agricultural hemp propagule and seed permit.
The 2020 growing season will be the first year in a long time farmers can grow hemp in Missouri. The 2014 Farm Bill opened the door for states to legalize hemp production, and the Missouri legislature voted to allow it starting in 2020, with university researchers able to start growing it for research purposes in 2019.
That legislation came later than the ideal planting time for hemp last year. But researchers were still able to plant some hemp and begin collecting data.
States will have to adopt the USDA’s Interim Final Rule on hemp regulations by Oct. 31, so the state ag department is telling growers to anticipate changes to the state’s hemp program registration and regulations later this year.