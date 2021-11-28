Missouri FFA chapters succeed

At the 2021 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in late October, Missouri FFA chapters and members earned several national honors.

In additional to having 539 American FFA Degree recipients, the second most of any state, 32 chapters received the highest rating award, 3 Star.

Of the top 10 chapters up for the National Model of Excellence, recognizing the top chapters in the nation, three were from Missouri. Paris won the top chapter, and Aurora and Braymer were named top 10 chapters in the nation.

For Aurora, advisor Sam Percival said he was “beyond excited” when he heard the chapter was named top 10. Kristy Sivils, the other chapter advisor, remembers the moment Percival told her the news.

“When Sam told me, I had goosebumps knowing that we were up for this high accomplishment,” she says. “In addition, knowing the hard work and dedication of our members had paid off.”

Lexie Burch, chapter vice president, helped present the chapter’s application for the award.

“(I’m) proud to be a part of a chapter that has worked really hard to be a part of the elite chapters in the country,” she says.

Percival says the activities come from the members.

“It is vital to allow the activities to be committee and member driven,” he says. “And continue to evaluate past results to make modifications to activities and to get the best results from all activities.”

Percival also says the community plays a key role.

“Community support is vital to the success of any FFA chapter,” he says. “We have a very supportive community, and in turn our chapter pours back into our community by serving meals, helping families during the holiday seasons, and making our environment a better place to live.”