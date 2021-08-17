 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
August 16, 2021: Early corn made, beans podded

August 16, 2021: Early corn made, beans podded

  • Updated

Thursday evening saw another 1 inch of rain in most parts. The early corn should be made now. Late corn is uneven in spots but looking better with each rain. Beans are almost fully podded. The late replant are very small — some look OK but some look pretty thin.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News