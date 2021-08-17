Thursday evening saw another 1 inch of rain in most parts. The early corn should be made now. Late corn is uneven in spots but looking better with each rain. Beans are almost fully podded. The late replant are very small — some look OK but some look pretty thin.
August 16, 2021: Early corn made, beans podded
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Thursday is sale day at the Wheeler Livestock Auction at Osceola, and Byron Wheeler was seated in his usual spot above the sale ring, calling out bids and selling cattle.
- Updated
SPICKARD, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension held a feedlot school Aug. 4-5, talking with cattle producers about factors to consider i…
- Updated
Updated research will help farmers choose maturity group and seeding rate for double-crop soybeans.
- Updated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Versatility was a theme at the Ag Media Summit InfoExpo trade show in downtown Kansas City, both in terms of dealing with t…
- Updated
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cereal rye as a cover crop may reduce waterhemp populations without yield loss in soybeans, according to a three-year study at…
- Updated
Speaking on a Zoom event sponsored by Zoetis July 30, Kevin Good says cattle producers might have some reasons to be optimistic going forward.
- Updated
Fall calving can give cattle producers some other options, from a management and marketing perspective.
- Updated
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — What, as Missourians, connects us to 1821? As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, it feels like a good question to ask…
- Updated
For businesses in the farm machinery sector, the last several months have brought challenges as they work to find enough labor and materials.
- Updated
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn remembers why she first started sharing about her farming operation on social …